Women seeking abortions and some basic health services, including prenatal care, contraception. . FILE - In this March 8, 2017, file photo, House Paul Ryan of Wis.
US News Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The President has failed us (Jun '12)
|2 min
|VorenusI
|414,804
|'Fox News Sunday' to Host Kentucky Senate Debate (Oct '10)
|4 min
|Jay
|259,996
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|6 min
|USAsince1680
|1,504,247
|Ivanka Trump branded products are selling briskly
|12 min
|Mikey
|40
|Roger Stone, Trump confidante, spoke privately ...
|18 min
|SirPrize
|4
|'Free Kim Davis': This is just what gay rights ... (Sep '15)
|33 min
|DUH
|24,871
|How America's Idea Of Illegal Immigration Doesn...
|34 min
|Mikey
|8
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|36 min
|Deport Sassy
|238,595
|Trump Accuses Obama of Tapping Phones During El...
|1 hr
|Larrys little bro...
|422
|In emotional moment, Trump salutes slain SEAL's...
|1 hr
|ima-Ilis Myka Ash...
|464
