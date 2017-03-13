Moazzam Begg brands Donald Trump - bad dude' who should go to Guantanamo
There are 2 comments on the York Press story from 6 hrs ago, titled Moazzam Begg brands Donald Trump - bad dude' who should go to Guantanamo. In it, York Press reports that:
Former Guantanamo Bay prisoner Moazzam Begg has said Donald Trump is one of the "bad dudes" who should be sent to the internment camp in Cuba. Speaking from a stage in Parliament Square as part of Saturday's March Against Racism, Begg referenced a speech by the American president in which he said he would be sending more inmates to the controversial facility on the Cuban mainland.
|
#1 5 hrs ago
Well, at least he didn't try to invoke the 14th Amendment.
Sometimes we just have to respond to things the way we see them. Most of the troublemakers of the world are Muslims. We're tired of the anarchy and the alternative of invading and re-educating the people of the Muslim world probably seems a bit Draconian.
If some Islamic crazy blows up Big Ben, we'd probably see England change their perspective quickly. I'd love to give the average Muslim fairer treatment but they don't seem to be keeping their own in line and we can't background check them all. We got much of the same lack of community moral authority here with our minority groups too. It stinks, but I don't like it when crimes against "the Man" are ok, but not when committed against the "hood". Sorry my Islamic friends, you'll have earn the trust that your leaders don't see fit to provide.
England has to contend with their "troubles" and I doubt that they're going to let down their guard just because the "angry feminist" candidate didn't win the last election. We understand. We all would like to defuse the problem situations but SOME people seem to want to PROFIT from other people's misery whether it's Islamic or Catholic in nature. Sometimes shutting that criminal behavior down SEEMS like prejudice but it really isn't. It's just a little authoritarian behavior that sometimes is needed when the kids just won't accept rules and limits.
...and then again, maybe if the differences are irreconcilable, perhaps people need to go their separate ways. Either way, the Immigration rules stand. Deal with your own "angry" politicians.
|
#2 1 hr ago
Well there is a big name, having been in Guantanamo, having his thirty seconds of fame. Could be be the beloved of the Democratic party?
|
