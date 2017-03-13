There are on the York Press story from 6 hrs ago, titled Moazzam Begg brands Donald Trump - bad dude' who should go to Guantanamo. In it, York Press reports that:

Former Guantanamo Bay prisoner Moazzam Begg has said Donald Trump is one of the "bad dudes" who should be sent to the internment camp in Cuba. Speaking from a stage in Parliament Square as part of Saturday's March Against Racism, Begg referenced a speech by the American president in which he said he would be sending more inmates to the controversial facility on the Cuban mainland.

