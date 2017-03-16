Michael Flynn, President Trump's former national security
There are 4 comments on the Journal and Courier story from 11 hrs ago, titled Michael Flynn, President Trump's former national security. In it, Journal and Courier reports that:
President Trump's former national security adviser, Michael Flynn, received $33,750 from Russia's state-owned television network for a 2015 speech he made in Moscow, documents released Thursday show. Michael Flynn received more than $33,000 from Russian TV President Trump's former national security adviser, Michael Flynn, received $33,750 from Russia's state-owned television network for a 2015 speech he made in Moscow, documents released Thursday show.
|
#1 10 hrs ago
lol.
Anyone surprised?
|
“Mandy Rules”
Since: Jun 16
6,562
Michigan
|
#2 10 hrs ago
No one cares.
|
#3 9 hrs ago
Shucks, Hillary, or Bill would have commanded more Russian money, I would guess.
|
#4 9 hrs ago
That's because they would have offered up the Lincoln Bedroom as part of the deal........
|
|
