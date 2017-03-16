Michael Flynn, President Trump's form...

Michael Flynn, President Trump's former national security

There are 4 comments on the Journal and Courier story from 11 hrs ago, titled Michael Flynn, President Trump's former national security. In it, Journal and Courier reports that:

President Trump's former national security adviser, Michael Flynn, received $33,750 from Russia's state-owned television network for a 2015 speech he made in Moscow, documents released Thursday show. Michael Flynn received more than $33,000 from Russian TV President Trump's former national security adviser, Michael Flynn, received $33,750 from Russia's state-owned television network for a 2015 speech he made in Moscow, documents released Thursday show.

Fcvk tRump

Madison, WI

#1 10 hrs ago
lol.

Anyone surprised?
Faith Michigan

“Mandy Rules”

Since: Jun 16

6,562

Michigan

#2 10 hrs ago
No one cares.
Frogface Kate

Bloomingdale, IN

#3 9 hrs ago
Fcvk Rump wrote:
lol.

Anyone surprised?
Shucks, Hillary, or Bill would have commanded more Russian money, I would guess.
slick willie explains it

Virginia Beach, VA

#4 9 hrs ago
Frogface Kate wrote:
<quoted text>

Shucks, Hillary, or Bill would have commanded more Russian money, I would guess.
That's because they would have offered up the Lincoln Bedroom as part of the deal........
