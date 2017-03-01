Mexico launches nationwide effort in ...

Mexico launches nationwide effort in US to help migrants

There are 7 comments on the WDAM-TV Hattiesburg story from 8 hrs ago, titled Mexico launches nationwide effort in US to help migrants. In it, WDAM-TV Hattiesburg reports that:

Ciriaco, who has lived in the U.S. for 20 years and works as a housekeeper, is gathering all the document... . Mexican nationals wait to be seen at the Consulate General of Mexico, Friday, March 3, 2017, in Miami.

Hillary got thumped

Beloit, WI

#1 6 hrs ago
Go home and mooch off the Mexican "government"aka "Weedocrats.
Mikey

Saint Paul, MN

#2 6 hrs ago
They are NOT emigrants, they are illegal alien invading sponges.

Mothra

Tempe, AZ

#3 4 hrs ago
So Mexico is spending $50M dollars so it's citizens can stay illegally in another country?

Truth

Indianapolis, IN

#4 3 hrs ago
So the bean eaters in Mexico can't help their own so they are now deporting them to America? Lol!!! Mean while Liberals in America will not deport them back but have their are open wide willing to give these illegal criminals our hard earned tax paying money when we have already starving homeless families living on the streets, but hey fuck them. Lets take care of criminals first. Yeah that is so more important.

spytheweb

Since: Apr 10

10,468

Las Vegas, NV

#5 1 hr ago
Mexican Aliens seeking help better make sure that before the go to any US agency that they have no DUIs, crimes or orders of deportation on them. Be they 10, 20 or 30 years old.

There are 4.5-6 million visa overstayers, there are over 900,000 orders of deportations on illegal aliens. There will be some stupid illegal aliens showing up at court houses and then be arrested and deported. Not only that, Mexican green card holders. Green card holders don't think they can be deported, they can be deported because they didn't update their home address.

All non US citizens are on probation in the country, break a law and be sent back home.
spytheweb

Since: Apr 10

10,468

Las Vegas, NV

#6 59 min ago
Mothra wrote:
So Mexico is spending $50M dollars so it's citizens can stay illegally in another country?
This is the level their government thinks on. No wonder people are fleeing the country.

Truth

Indianapolis, IN

#7 37 min ago
Wait so with Liberals it's ok for Mexico to spend millions to influence our immigration policy but say nothing and yet when Russia releases emails that the Leftist media hides as a criminal is some how not ok? You see the double standard here!!!
