Meetup takes risky leap into the Trump resistance
There are 5 comments on the The Republic story from 13 hrs ago, titled Meetup takes risky leap into the Trump resistance. In it, The Republic reports that:
The New York-based networking site will unveil plans in the coming days to partner with a labor group - under the guidance of a former Hillary Clinton aide - to coordinate protests among more than 120,000 activists already involved with anti-Trump Meetup groups. It's a risky move for a tech company that has helped millions come together to share interests of all kinds, from hiking to languages to President Donald Trump himself.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at The Republic.
|
#1 12 hrs ago
The only thing necessary for the trumph of evil is for good men to do nothing.
|
“Watching The Children Rant”
Since: Feb 17
542
Location hidden
|
#2 10 hrs ago
Trump saving billions in his first two months. Quite a change, right. Must be in the cost of flying in lobsters every night.
|
#3 5 hrs ago
What millions you f-ing morons don't have a clue!
|
#4 5 hrs ago
Take the risky leap into my pants, buttercup!
|
Since: Mar 09
11,094
The Left Coast
|
#5 4 hrs ago
Now they are talking. They need to figure out logistics for the most effective protests, rioting and looting. Shadow resistance factions are in contact with people that can supply arms. Time to get this resistance movement off the ground and with the Clintons behind them, money is no object.
|
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
US News Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Young Americans: Most see Trump as illegitimate...
|1 min
|Pete
|153
|GOP rep under fire for tweet about "somebody el...
|1 min
|Abrahammock Relig...
|86
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|3 min
|Pete
|1,507,372
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|8 min
|jonjedi
|239,121
|Gay Skype !!
|11 min
|Tim
|24
|Is Donald Trump like Al Pacino in the Devil's A... (Aug '16)
|12 min
|Anonomys
|2
|Evolution vs. Creation (Jul '11)
|13 min
|dad1
|220,383
|DoJ hands over information about Trump's wireta...
|52 min
|bottlecap
|44
|Trump welcomes Merkel to White House for high s...
|1 hr
|jonjedi
|88
|Pres. Trump wants to build 30-foot-high wall at...
|1 hr
|Prophecy
|34
|
Find what you want!
Search US News Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC