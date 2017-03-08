Media groups push back after fake new...

Media groups push back after fake news defined US elections

There are 12 comments on the Daily Herald story from 13 hrs ago, titled Media groups push back after fake news defined US elections. In it, Daily Herald reports that:

In this Sunday, Dec. 4, 2016 file photo, Edgar Maddison Welch, 28 of Salisbury, N.C., surrenders to police in Washington. Welch, who said he was investigating a conspiracy theory about Hillary Clinton running a child sex ring out of a pizza place, fired an assault rifle inside the restaurant on Sunday injuring no one, police and news reports said.

Fcvk tRump

Madison, WI

#1 12 hrs ago
"Fake news" got this so-called president appointed.

Not sure why the Frightwing retards keep railing against it.

Judged:

3

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
RushFan666

Since: Oct 14

1,186

Location hidden
#2 10 hrs ago
Fcvk tRump wrote:
"Fake news" got this so-called president appointed.

Not sure why the Frightwing retards keep railing against it.
Because they want to establish a single news service to represent what news is.

Vlad has his state run news, Trump only wants equal rights!

Judged:

2

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
RustyS

Since: Mar 09

11,062

The Left Coast

#3 10 hrs ago
Mainstream media; it is a fact that if we don't publish it, it's fake news.

Judged:

1

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Cordwainer Trout

Elizabethtown, KY

#4 10 hrs ago
The extent of the outrageously falsified "news" from mainstream sources has not only focused on Trump. It has conjured many fake news stories in collusion with the outrageous race hatred and conflicts Obama repeatedly renewed. Other fake news has gone back to the media pushing pervert sexual orientations on America and increasingly on its youngest children. We remember the fake news about some gay being pinned to a fence in Wyoming, when it was ultimately proven other gays doing it. Democrat Communist dominated media sources have constantly manufactured yellow journalism headlines, seldom retracting them, and only on page 30 weeks later if they do. This 1984 type manipulation of civilization has been going on for decades. It is commonly anti-Israel, pro-terrorist Islam, anti-White without reason, pro-minority without reason. The Democrat Party was taken over by Communist elements in the 1970s and they ultimately influenced the press and media with their drugs and abandonment of morality. Actual manufactured news had been repeatedly shown amongst the most well known anchor persons, but they continue to pander their fake news. The collusion and conspiracies have been illegal and should have been prosecuted. However, the fake news orientation allowed the same lying, hypocritical Democrat Communists to gain highest levels of political power, thus prosecutable offenses were never legally challenged. Now, their exaggerations continue with ridiculous claims of a widespread variance of news sources being threatened by becoming a "single news service." That stupid hyperbole is just another example of the childish, almost psychotic inclinations of Communist sympathizers projecting their own inclinations and accomplishments of a core fake news media onto others.

Judged:

2

2

2

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Resist and Persist

Louisville, CO

#5 9 hrs ago
FAKE NEWS: tRump is a "genious"....FAKER NEWS: tRump is "the least sexist/racist sweetiepie you'll ever see"....FAKEST NEWS: tRump is a sane human being.

Judged:

2

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Resist and Persist

Louisville, CO

#6 9 hrs ago
TRUE FACTUAL NEWS: Code name "CordweinerTrout" is a full-time paid professional propagandist, hired by the tRump/Putin team to mislead the American People....FACT: "Curdweiner" is recognized as such due to a lack of skill in attempting to impersonate an actual American....QUESTION: Who pays "Curdweiner: tRump, Putin, a dummy corporation, or a combination of all the above??

Judged:

2

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
slick willie explains it

Virginia Beach, VA

#8 8 hrs ago
Resist and Persist wrote:
FAKE NEWS: tRump is a "genious"....FAKER NEWS: tRump is "the least sexist/racist sweetiepie you'll ever see"....FAKEST NEWS: tRump is a sane human being.
None of which of course hold a candle to the biggest fake news story of them all, that any of these stories the left hyperventilates over changed a single vote that resulted in Trump's electoral victory......then again they whined about the 2000 FL butterfly ballot without presenting a single person who admitted they had personally been confused by it..........

Judged:

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
RushFan666

Since: Oct 14

1,186

Location hidden
#10 6 hrs ago
Cordwainer Trout wrote:
The extent of the outrageously falsified "news" from mainstream sources has not only focused on Trump. It has conjured many fake news stories in collusion with the outrageous race hatred and conflicts Obama repeatedly renewed. Other fake news has gone back to the media pushing pervert sexual orientations on America and increasingly on its youngest children. We remember the fake news about some gay being pinned to a fence in Wyoming, when it was ultimately proven other gays doing it. Democrat Communist dominated media sources have constantly manufactured yellow journalism headlines, seldom retracting them, and only on page 30 weeks later if they do. This 1984 type manipulation of civilization has been going on for decades. It is commonly anti-Israel, pro-terrorist Islam, anti-White without reason, pro-minority without reason. The Democrat Party was taken over by Communist elements in the 1970s and they ultimately influenced the press and media with their drugs and abandonment of morality. Actual manufactured news had been repeatedly shown amongst the most well known anchor persons, but they continue to pander their fake news. The collusion and conspiracies have been illegal and should have been prosecuted. However, the fake news orientation allowed the same lying, hypocritical Democrat Communists to gain highest levels of political power, thus prosecutable offenses were never legally challenged. Now, their exaggerations continue with ridiculous claims of a widespread variance of news sources being threatened by becoming a "single news service." That stupid hyperbole is just another example of the childish, almost psychotic inclinations of Communist sympathizers projecting their own inclinations and accomplishments of a core fake news media onto others.
Care to explain the last time a Democrat shot up a pizza parlor where Trump's ex-wives were being held in the basement as sex slaves?

Judged:

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
visitor

Reading, PA

#11 3 hrs ago
This is a good thing.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
anonymous

New York, NY

#12 1 hr ago
Fcvk tRump wrote:
"Fake news" got this so-called president appointed.

Not sure why the Frightwing retards keep railing against it.
Yeah, and fake debates lost Hillary her election. Thank you, media groups!
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
anonymous

New York, NY

#13 1 hr ago
Resist and Persist wrote:
TRUE FACTUAL NEWS: Code name "CordweinerTrout" is a full-time paid professional propagandist, hired by the tRump/Putin team to mislead the American People....FACT: "Curdweiner" is recognized as such due to a lack of skill in attempting to impersonate an actual American....QUESTION: Who pays "Curdweiner: tRump, Putin, a dummy corporation, or a combination of all the above??
Actually, Cordwainer Trout is a combination of two pen names for Sci-fi writers. Cordwainer Bird belonged to Harlan Ellison and Kilgore Trout belonged to Kurt Vonnegut. Kurt claimed that he only used the name as a fictional author while Philip Jose Farmer actually co-opted the name for a novel.

Just sayin'
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Frogface Kate

Bloomingdale, IN

#14 4 min ago
Fcvk Rump wrote:
"Fake news" got this so-called president appointed.
Not sure why the Frightwing retards keep railing against it.
No,no,no. Fake news is what was used to attempt to undermine Trump being elected, and it backfired.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

