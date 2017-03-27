Massive fire crumbles major Atlanta bridgeabout 1 hour ago
There are 2 comments on the Philly.com story from 12 hrs ago, titled Massive fire crumbles major Atlanta bridgeabout 1 hour ago. In it, Philly.com reports that:
Atlanta's notoriously tangled commutes were thrown into disarray Friday after a massive fire caused a bridge on Interstate 85 to collapse, completely shutting down the heavily traveled highway through the heart of the city. Traffic was bumper to bumper on nearby streets as people scrambled to find alternate routes after the fire broke out during rush hour Thursday afternoon.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at Philly.com.
|
Since: Mar 09
11,125
The Left Coast
|
#1 6 hrs ago
The Snowflake Resistance strikes, claiming more bridges will burn if the presidential election isn't given a do-over.
|
#2 1 hr ago
The news said there was a lot of Plastic stored under this bridge. HUH??? Why would flammable materials be allowed to be stockpiled under a major transportation artery? This was an entirely foreseeable consequence of such stupidity.
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
US News Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|6 min
|hey bro
|239,860
|Gorsuch Floor Fight Foreshadows Change in Senate
|7 min
|DR X
|4
|NY attorney general hires former federal prosec...
|11 min
|Retribution
|5
|'Fox News Sunday' to Host Kentucky Senate Debate (Oct '10)
|18 min
|princes puddy
|263,051
|Trump administration says ICE courthouse arrest...
|20 min
|Wildchild
|2
|Sessions seeks to speed deportation of federal ...
|24 min
|Wildchild
|1
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|30 min
|Susanm
|1,510,931
|GOP controls federal government but struggles t...
|4 hr
|Quirky
|104
Find what you want!
Search US News Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC