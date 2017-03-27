Massive fire crumbles major Atlanta b...

Massive fire crumbles major Atlanta bridgeabout 1 hour ago

There are 2 comments on the Philly.com story from 12 hrs ago, titled Massive fire crumbles major Atlanta bridgeabout 1 hour ago. In it, Philly.com reports that:

Atlanta's notoriously tangled commutes were thrown into disarray Friday after a massive fire caused a bridge on Interstate 85 to collapse, completely shutting down the heavily traveled highway through the heart of the city. Traffic was bumper to bumper on nearby streets as people scrambled to find alternate routes after the fire broke out during rush hour Thursday afternoon.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Philly.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
RustyS

Since: Mar 09

11,125

The Left Coast

#1 6 hrs ago
The Snowflake Resistance strikes, claiming more bridges will burn if the presidential election isn't given a do-over.

Judged:

1

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
coyote505

Pass Christian, MS

#2 1 hr ago
The news said there was a lot of Plastic stored under this bridge. HUH??? Why would flammable materials be allowed to be stockpiled under a major transportation artery? This was an entirely foreseeable consequence of such stupidity.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

US News Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09) 6 min hey bro 239,860
News Gorsuch Floor Fight Foreshadows Change in Senate 7 min DR X 4
News NY attorney general hires former federal prosec... 11 min Retribution 5
Election 'Fox News Sunday' to Host Kentucky Senate Debate (Oct '10) 18 min princes puddy 263,051
News Trump administration says ICE courthouse arrest... 20 min Wildchild 2
News Sessions seeks to speed deportation of federal ... 24 min Wildchild 1
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 30 min Susanm 1,510,931
News GOP controls federal government but struggles t... 4 hr Quirky 104
See all US News Discussions

Find what you want!

Search US News Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Final Four
  4. Climate Change
  5. Syria
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Iran
  3. Oakland
  4. Mexico
  5. Hong Kong
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,179 • Total comments across all topics: 279,962,417

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC