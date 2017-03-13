Marco Rubio criticized Snoop Dogg for...

There are 8 comments on the Silicon Alley Insider story from 6 hrs ago, titled Marco Rubio criticized Snoop Dogg for shooting a Trump clown in new music video.

The video shows Snoop shooting at the Trump character with a gun that releases a flag with the word, "bang." tells TMZ that "Snoop shouldn't have done that."

BHM5267

“4 years of Libs in agony!”

Since: Jan 11

1,391

Lake Geneva, WI

#1 6 hrs ago
Anytime you even joke about harming the President you're asking for trouble.

That being said, this is pretty harmless.

But still, can you IMAGINE if some white guy from a metal group made a video shooting someone who looked like Obama?

Judged:

1

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Trump your President

Merritt Island, FL

#2 4 hrs ago
Time to start locking up punks like Snoop.

Judged:

2

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
RustyS

Since: Mar 09

11,069

The Left Coast

#4 2 hrs ago
To be fair to Snoopy, 3 months ago that would have gotten him invited to the Whitehouse to play for his supper.

Judged:

2

2

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

BHM5267

“4 years of Libs in agony!”

Since: Jan 11

1,391

Lake Geneva, WI

#5 2 hrs ago
RustyS wrote:
To be fair to Snoopy, 3 months ago that would have gotten him invited to the Whitehouse to play for his supper.
Yeah Boyeeeee.....

Judged:

1

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Trump your President

Merritt Island, FL

#6 1 hr ago
The video is clear incitement to assassinate Trump.

He needs to be arrested for sedition.

Judged:

2

2

2

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
ima-Ilis Myka Ashante

El Paso, TX

#7 39 min ago
they need to charge him with enticing and encouraging harmful threats to the President. They need to make sure he understands that what he is doing is just that ENCOURAGING harm to the president, he should be watched closely because like Madonna these queer people thin they are expressing their freedom of speech when in reality they are really hoping their words bring harmful action upon their target. BAD PUBLICITY FOR THEMSELVES, and will no doubt dislike the FBI keeping an eye on all his contacts and trips !! as has happened with la marrana (madonna)........so far no word from the bi-----tch WHAT SO EVER !!

Judged:

1

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Retribution

Bladensburg, MD

#8 25 min ago
Trump your President wrote:
The video is clear incitement to assassinate Trump.

He needs to be arrested for sedition.
Sedition:
A revolt or an incitement to revolt

That absurd, but in the land of Bizarreooooo

Weren't those silhouette range targets with President Obama's image in the bull's-eye, by your reasoning equally an invitation to revolt or assassinate the President?

Judged:

1

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Retribution

Bladensburg, MD

#9 19 min ago
ima-Ilis Myka Ashante wrote:
they need to charge him with enticing and encouraging harmful threats to the President. They need to make sure he understands that what he is doing is just that ENCOURAGING harm to the president, he should be watched closely because like Madonna these queer people thin they are expressing their freedom of speech when in reality they are really hoping their words bring harmful action upon their target. BAD PUBLICITY FOR THEMSELVES, and will no doubt dislike the FBI keeping an eye on all his contacts and trips !! as has happened with la marrana (madonna)........so far no word from the bi-----tch WHAT SO EVER !!
That's Marxist, jail people for what they "are really hoping their words bring "

You people gravitate more every day to standing on communist party principles.

Judged:

1

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Chicago, IL

