There are on the Silicon Alley Insider story from 6 hrs ago, titled Marco Rubio criticized Snoop Dogg for shooting a Trump clown in new music video. In it, Silicon Alley Insider reports that:

The video shows Snoop shooting at the Trump character with a gun that releases a flag with the word, "bang." tells TMZ that "Snoop shouldn't have done that."

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Silicon Alley Insider.