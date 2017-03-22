Manaforta s plan to a greatly benefit...

Manaforta s plan to a greatly benefit the Putin Governmenta

There are 9 comments on the WDTN-TV Dayton story from 12 hrs ago, titled Manaforta s plan to a greatly benefit the Putin Governmenta. In it, WDTN-TV Dayton reports that:

President Donald Trump's former campaign chairman, Paul Manafort, secretly worked for a Russian billionaire to advance the interests of Russian President Vladimir Putin a decade ago and proposed an ambitious political strategy to undermine anti-Russian opposition across former Soviet republics, The Associated Press has learned. The work appears to contradict assertions by the Trump administration and Manafort himself that he never worked for Russian interests.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at WDTN-TV Dayton.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

CodeTalker

“Watching The Children Rant”

Since: Feb 17

612

Location hidden
#1 11 hrs ago
How much work Manafort performed under the contract was unclear.

So is the fake news source.

Obama: Tell Vlad I will be more flexible after the election. That proof was Obama's own voice.

Judged:

3

2

2

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Trump your President

Merritt Island, FL

#2 11 hrs ago
Who writes these goofy headlines.

Judged:

2

2

2

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

CodeTalker

“Watching The Children Rant”

Since: Feb 17

612

Location hidden
#3 10 hrs ago
Trump your President wrote:
Who writes these goofy headlines.
The AP-Associated Press - that then runs it as a story from some outlet source so people do not consider it fake news generated from the Liberal propaganda ministry.

Judged:

2

2

2

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
spocko

Oakland, CA

#4 9 hrs ago
CodeTalker wrote:
<quoted text>

The AP-Associated Press - that then runs it as a story from some outlet source so people do not consider it fake news generated from the Liberal propaganda ministry.
Hey moron, if you get anymore f-ing stupid, if that is possible, the cabbage between your ears will explode.

Judged:

2

2

2

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

CodeTalker

“Watching The Children Rant”

Since: Feb 17

612

Location hidden
#5 9 hrs ago
spocko wrote:
<quoted text>

Hey moron, if you get anymore f-ing stupid, if that is possible, the cabbage between your ears will explode.
Memorized moronic statement #4.

Judged:

2

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Trump your President

Merritt Island, FL

#6 7 hrs ago
CodeTalker wrote:
<quoted text>
Memorized moronic statement #4.
They're down to catatonic one liners.

Judged:

1

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Jeff Brightone

“It's Time to Defeat Terrorism ”

Since: May 11

7,094

NYC

#7 5 hrs ago
Beware of the criminal liberals led by Maxine Waters who seek to remove trump with a coup and pushing America over the cliff to anarchy and demise. House Intelligence Chairman Rep. Devin Nunes, R-Calif just told Congress and the American people about the evil attempt for a coup in America against President Donald trump using the intelligence under Obama and Hillary Clinton regime. FBI Comey proved to be a liar and he must go! Undoubtedly, the war of the Obama-Hillary Clinton regime and the Democratic Party against Trump and his election campaign went very far to use wiretapping Trump and his team in November, December 2016 and January 2017 in effort to disqualify Trump as a president in an attempt of coup by Obama and Hillary to prevent the inauguration of trump in January 20, 2017 and keeping the Democratic party in power. These amazing revelations of criminal act by Obama and Hillary regime appears to at least back up the Tweet allegations made by Trump earlier march 2017 and made all his opponents and haters of the Democratic party as well as GOP including Hillary sold outs John McCain and Lindsey Graham look foolish in effort of covering up for crimes by Obama and his administration. The crimes by the Obama and Hillary regime include the unmasking of several individuals’ and their secret identities and which were ‘widely disseminated’ including the liberal media led by the NY Times editors Thomas Friedman and Paul Krugman and Washington Post, CNN, ABC and others who rushed to publish attacks on Trump and portraying him as criminal with ties in Russia which was proved to be another lie of Hillary Clinton. It is time for president trump to stand up to evil liberals who seeking to take him out in coup like never before in American history and it is time to bring Obama, Hillary and their collaborators in the crime against Trump to court of law and punish them severely for their crimes. America will fall to anarchy and chaos if the liberal democrats led by the New York Times and Hillary will be successful in removing Trump from his presidency using the worst crimes ever in America.

Judged:

1

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Mikey

Saint Paul, MN

#8 5 hrs ago
Jeff Brightone wrote:
Beware of the criminal liberals led by Maxine Waters who seek to remove trump with a coup and pushing America over the cliff to anarchy and demise. House Intelligence Chairman Rep. Devin Nunes, R-Calif just told Congress and the American people about the evil attempt for a coup in America against President Donald trump using the intelligence under Obama and Hillary Clinton regime. FBI Comey proved to be a liar and he must go! Undoubtedly, the war of the Obama-Hillary Clinton regime and the Democratic Party against Trump and his election campaign went very far to use wiretapping Trump and his team in November, December 2016 and January 2017 in effort to disqualify Trump as a president in an attempt of coup by Obama and Hillary to prevent the inauguration of trump in January 20, 2017 and keeping the Democratic party in power. These amazing revelations of criminal act by Obama and Hillary regime appears to at least back up the Tweet allegations made by Trump earlier march 2017 and made all his opponents and haters of the Democratic party as well as GOP including Hillary sold outs John McCain and Lindsey Graham look foolish in effort of covering up for crimes by Obama and his administration. The crimes by the Obama and Hillary regime include the unmasking of several individuals’ and their secret identities and which were ‘widely disseminated’ including the liberal media led by the NY Times editors Thomas Friedman and Paul Krugman and Washington Post, CNN, ABC and others who rushed to publish attacks on Trump and portraying him as criminal with ties in Russia which was proved to be another lie of Hillary Clinton. It is time for president trump to stand up to evil liberals who seeking to take him out in coup like never before in American history and it is time to bring Obama, Hillary and their collaborators in the crime against Trump to court of law and punish them severely for their crimes. America will fall to anarchy and chaos if the liberal democrats led by the New York Times and Hillary will be successful in removing Trump from his presidency using the worst crimes ever in America.
The alt-leftists will set their pants when they hear that, it's about time people like Watters are arrested and tried for treason, her talk of impeachment when no impeachable offenses have occurred is treason.

Judged:

1

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
spocko

Oakland, CA

#9 3 hrs ago
CodeTalker wrote:
<quoted text>
Memorized moronic statement #4.
What a brilliant argument any 5 year old would be proud of it

Judged:

1

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

US News Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 3 min RoxLo 1,507,758
News Undocumented immigrant accused in alleged rape ... 4 min Trooff 10
News Comey: FBI probing links between Russia, Trump ... 5 min Mojo Risen 56
Election 'Fox News Sunday' to Host Kentucky Senate Debate (Oct '10) 6 min The real news 261,313
News Trump Accuses Obama of Tapping Phones During El... 9 min Retribution 639
News Evolution vs. Creation (Jul '11) 10 min Aura Mytha 220,496
News BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09) 11 min JUST WONDERING 239,216
News DoJ hands over information about Trump's wireta... 19 min Hillary got thumped 117
News Young Americans: Most see Trump as illegitimate... 20 min Chicagoan by Birth 520
News Two Ohio coal-fired plants to close, deepening ... 1 hr Retribution 97
Gay Skype !! 2 hr Sub 53
See all US News Discussions

Find what you want!

Search US News Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Wikileaks
  4. North Korea
  5. Surgeon General
  1. Syria
  2. Wall Street
  3. Wildfires
  4. South Korea
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,334 • Total comments across all topics: 279,741,851

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC