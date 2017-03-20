Man gets 25 years for shooting 2 cops...

Man gets 25 years for shooting 2 cops in Ferguson protest

There are 3 comments on the WECT-TV Wilmington story from 9 hrs ago, titled Man gets 25 years for shooting 2 cops in Ferguson protest.

A St. Louis County judge on Friday, March 17, 2017, sentenced Williams to 25 years in prison... ST. LOUIS - A man convicted of shooting two police officers during a 2015 protest in the fallout over the fatal police shooting of Michael Brown in Ferguson, Missouri, was sentenced Friday to 25 years in prison.

anonymous

New York, NY

#1 9 hrs ago
I hope nobody was hoping he'd get a medal.

This country is headed to civil war. There's those who want one so they can loot and pillage. There's those who want a chance to shoot the looters and pillagers.

All in all, there's a lot of angry people and a lot of career politicians who have made their living on exploiting anger. Let's hope that the police don't keep on feeling entitled to express their own anger or events like this will keep on happening.

If we respect our police, we need to keep our government on track with JOBS and MORE JOBS. The police should be keepers of the peace, not instruments of keeping people living in fear.

Judged:

1

RustyS

Since: Mar 09

11,089

The Left Coast

#3 8 hrs ago
The guy was merely 'protesting'. Obviously a racist judge. This race based sentence calls out for a protest, and maybe some looting.

Judged:

1

ima-Ilis Myka Ashante

El Paso, TX

#4 5 hrs ago
RustyS wrote:
The guy was merely 'protesting'. Obviously a racist judge. This race based sentence calls out for a protest, and maybe some looting.
merely protesting !?...... and took NOT ONE BUT TWO LIVES !! DESERVES TO DIE !!
Chicago, IL

