Lawyer: Pence's AOL account adds new wrinkle to civil case
There are 4 comments on the WWSB story from 12 hrs ago, titled Lawyer: Pence's AOL account adds new wrinkle to civil case. In it, WWSB reports that:
A lawyer suing Vice President Mike Pence for refusing to release public records as Indiana's governor says his case should get a fresh look after revelations that the Republican used a private AOL email account to conduct state business. Democratic attorney William Groth is asking Indiana's Supreme Court to send his lawsuit back to a lower court to examine the private emails.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at WWSB.
|
Since: Mar 09
11,041
The Left Coast
|
#1 11 hrs ago
Pence's attorneys will, more than likely, use the famous 'what difference does it make now' defense.
|
“Watching The Children Rant”
Since: Feb 17
373
Location hidden
|
#2 11 hrs ago
As soon as Hillary is arrested we can talk about it. I did not hear about hiding classified and top secret information on a server in a bathroom from a ma and pa company.
|
#3 11 hrs ago
Since the state is OK with everything given over to them. Who the hell is this Lawyer and who is he working for.
|
Since: Mar 09
11,041
The Left Coast
|
#4 5 hrs ago
Obama?
|
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
US News Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|5 min
|Cheech the Conser...
|1,502,835
|The President has failed us (Jun '12)
|7 min
|Wilson
|414,149
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|10 min
|Susanm
|313,419
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|13 min
|District 1
|238,388
|House Intelligence Panel to Hold Hearing on Rus...
|14 min
|Geezer
|6
|President Trump claims Obama had his 'wires tap...
|21 min
|Sherlock Holmes
|235
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|24 min
|Make America great
|63,476
|In emotional moment, Trump salutes slain SEAL's...
|1 hr
|jonjedi
|328
Find what you want!
Search US News Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC