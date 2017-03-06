Lawyer: Pence's AOL account adds new ...

There are 4 comments on the WWSB story from 12 hrs ago, titled Lawyer: Pence's AOL account adds new wrinkle to civil case. In it, WWSB reports that:

A lawyer suing Vice President Mike Pence for refusing to release public records as Indiana's governor says his case should get a fresh look after revelations that the Republican used a private AOL email account to conduct state business. Democratic attorney William Groth is asking Indiana's Supreme Court to send his lawsuit back to a lower court to examine the private emails.

RustyS

Since: Mar 09

The Left Coast

#1 11 hrs ago
Pence's attorneys will, more than likely, use the famous 'what difference does it make now' defense.
CodeTalker

“Watching The Children Rant”

Since: Feb 17

Location hidden
#2 11 hrs ago
As soon as Hillary is arrested we can talk about it. I did not hear about hiding classified and top secret information on a server in a bathroom from a ma and pa company.
CZars_R_US

Orlando, FL

#3 11 hrs ago
Since the state is OK with everything given over to them. Who the hell is this Lawyer and who is he working for.

RustyS

Since: Mar 09

The Left Coast

#4 5 hrs ago
CZars_R_US wrote:
Since the state is OK with everything given over to them. Who the hell is this Lawyer and who is he working for.
Obama?
