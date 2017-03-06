There are on the WWSB story from 12 hrs ago, titled Lawyer: Pence's AOL account adds new wrinkle to civil case. In it, WWSB reports that:

A lawyer suing Vice President Mike Pence for refusing to release public records as Indiana's governor says his case should get a fresh look after revelations that the Republican used a private AOL email account to conduct state business. Democratic attorney William Groth is asking Indiana's Supreme Court to send his lawsuit back to a lower court to examine the private emails.

