Lawmakers reject plan to expand casinos in North Dakota

There are 1 comment on the The Daily News-Record story from 12 hrs ago, titled Lawmakers reject plan to expand casinos in North Dakota. In it, The Daily News-Record reports that:

Republicans who control the North Dakota House rejected their leader's plan Thursday to more than double the number of casinos in the state, a push some lawmakers viewed as a threat of payback against American Indian tribes for protesting the Dakota Access oil pipeline. Under the proposal by Majority Leader Al Carlson, a Fargo Republican, voters would decide whether to change the North Dakota Constitution to add six state-regulated casinos to the five current ones on tribal land.

CodeTalker

“Watching The Children Rant”

Since: Feb 17

#1 1 hr ago
The Indian Casino's are no different than Vegas. They prey on the feeble minded heavy smokers and the welfare crowd.
