Lawmakers reject plan to expand casinos in North Dakota
There are 1 comment on the The Daily News-Record story from 12 hrs ago, titled Lawmakers reject plan to expand casinos in North Dakota. In it, The Daily News-Record reports that:
Republicans who control the North Dakota House rejected their leader's plan Thursday to more than double the number of casinos in the state, a push some lawmakers viewed as a threat of payback against American Indian tribes for protesting the Dakota Access oil pipeline. Under the proposal by Majority Leader Al Carlson, a Fargo Republican, voters would decide whether to change the North Dakota Constitution to add six state-regulated casinos to the five current ones on tribal land.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at The Daily News-Record.
|
“Watching The Children Rant”
Since: Feb 17
650
Location hidden
|
#1 1 hr ago
The Indian Casino's are no different than Vegas. They prey on the feeble minded heavy smokers and the welfare crowd.
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
US News Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Undocumented immigrant accused in alleged rape ...
|1 min
|spud
|28
|DoJ hands over information about Trump's wireta...
|1 min
|Just Think
|136
|Chicago has biggest population dip as southern ...
|4 min
|RustyS
|1
|Trump Transition Team Communications Incidental...
|6 min
|swampmudd
|19
|After Trump rally, equity investors move into h...
|6 min
|Retribution
|2
|Rights of learning-disabled students bolstered ...
|13 min
|Silly Season
|11
|Baby born with intestines and bladder outside h...
|13 min
|Advents
|1
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|28 min
|flack
|1,508,094
|Comey: FBI probing links between Russia, Trump ...
|35 min
|swampmudd
|247
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|1 hr
|Dr Guru
|239,298
|
|Young Americans: Most see Trump as illegitimate...
|1 hr
|CodeTalker
|607
|Gay Skype !!
|3 hr
|axc 1137
|70
Find what you want!
Search US News Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC