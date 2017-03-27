Lawmaker whose son died on waterslide...

Lawmaker whose son died on waterslide supports regulations

A Kansas legislator whose 10-year-old son was killed on a waterslide fought back tears Thursday as he calmly urged colleagues to strengthen inspection rules for amusement parks. The House unanimously advanced the bill on a voice vote immediately after hearing from Republican Rep. Scott Schwab.

