Lawmaker whose son died on waterslide supports regulations
A Kansas legislator whose 10-year-old son was killed on a waterslide fought back tears Thursday as he calmly urged colleagues to strengthen inspection rules for amusement parks. The House unanimously advanced the bill on a voice vote immediately after hearing from Republican Rep. Scott Schwab.
