There are on the WTOC-TV Savannah story from 14 hrs ago, titled Kushner, taking new White House role, faces rare scrutiny. In it, WTOC-TV Savannah reports that:

FILE - In this Jan. 23, 2017, file photo, White House Senior Adviser Jared Kushner listens at right as President Donald Trump speaks during a breakfast with business leaders in the Roosevelt Room of the White ... WASHINGTON - Jared Kushner has been a power player able to avoid much of the harsh scrutiny that comes with working in the White House. But this week he's found that even the president's son-in-law takes his turn in the spotlight.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at WTOC-TV Savannah.