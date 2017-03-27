Kushner, taking new White House role, faces rare scrutiny
There are 5 comments on the WTOC-TV Savannah story from 14 hrs ago, titled Kushner, taking new White House role, faces rare scrutiny. In it, WTOC-TV Savannah reports that:
FILE - In this Jan. 23, 2017, file photo, White House Senior Adviser Jared Kushner listens at right as President Donald Trump speaks during a breakfast with business leaders in the Roosevelt Room of the White ... WASHINGTON - Jared Kushner has been a power player able to avoid much of the harsh scrutiny that comes with working in the White House. But this week he's found that even the president's son-in-law takes his turn in the spotlight.
“It's Time to Defeat Terrorism ”
Since: May 11
7,118
NYC
#1 13 hrs ago
Kushner's religion making him target of the anti-Semitic liberal Democrats of America. President Trump is a great friend of the Jewish people and Israel and his recognition of Jerusalem as the eternal biblical and historic Capital of Israel and the Jewish people and moving the US embassy to Jerusalem together with recognizing the right of Jews to live in Jerusalem, Judea and Samaria is a major milestone for Israel after thousands of years of anti-Semitism against Jews, holocaust by the German people and their European supporters, multiple wars by the Arab league regimes and the Iranian terrorists. President Trump is a major change towards friendship with Israel after eight years of hostile and anti-Semitic and Jihadist Iranian agenda supporting regime of the liberal and communistic Democrats led by Obama and Hillary Clinton who supported UN resolution to cut Jerusalem from Israel as their capital and to cut Israel area to half and to cleanse and uproot all Jews from Jerusalem and Judea and Samaria while pushing ISIL caliphate in Jerusalem and Israel. The liberal Democratic Party under new leadership of Mozlem brotherhood terrorist supporting Keith Ellison now admits their supports of the anti-Semitic actions in US Universities which are similar to the Germans against the Jews with propaganda based on adopting their Elderly of Zion libel against Jews. During the recent eight years, anti-Semitism and hatred to Israel and de-legitimizing Israel existence rose to their highest level since the Holocaust during WWII. Even in America, Britain and France and Germany the Anti-Semitism of Germany during the 1930s and during the holocaust of WWII is now used by the liberal Democrats, communists and anarchists together with Black Lives matter, Nation of Islam black panthers and ISIS and Hamas terrorists from the Middle East that Obama brought to US University Campuses to spread hatred to Israel and to the Jewish people, including BDS against Israel. Evidently, with the great friend of Israel President Donald Trump who recognizes Jerusalem as the one undivided biblical and historic capital of Israel, Israel is getting stronger while the liberals, communists and Jihadist ISIS loving Democrats of America are getting helplessly weak and they can continue telling their libel-style lies about Israel, because Israel cannot care less about the self-hating liberal Jewish Elite Democrats from America. Get used to it!
#3 11 hrs ago
It can only be a programmed machine that would consistently write like this post after post. It is completely devoid of any emotion and entirely removed from the real world
#4 11 hrs ago
Democracy, as we now realize, is a delicate flower and in the process of wilting away
#5 10 hrs ago
maybe it is,out west in Dumbfuckistan where you are
#6 8 hrs ago
Really?
You can't possibly believe any of that.
