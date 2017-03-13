King's Iowa district shrugs off racially charged comments
There are 3 comments on the Fairfield Citizen-News story from 9 hrs ago, titled King's Iowa district shrugs off racially charged comments. In it, Fairfield Citizen-News reports that:
In this Thursday, March 16, 2017 photo, Pat Luther, of Jefferson, Iowa, left, talks with her husband Dave, at Bunkers Dunkers Bakery in Jefferson, Iowa. Outside his sprawling Iowa congressional district, Republican U.S. Rep. Steve King's stream of inflammatory comments generate outrage and condemnation, but back home they rate little more than a shrug.
#1 8 hrs ago
Rotten misportrayals of King, his constituency and America's perception in general is all the fake news media has left. From the founding of the country to the present, realistic views of immigration and its impact on the IQ of Americans remain.
Ahhh, those Federalists!
"Frantic Yelling Ensued"
http://takimag.com/article/frantic_yelling_en...
Since: Mar 09
11,090
The Left Coast
#2 7 hrs ago
What the hell is wrong with Iowa liberals? They need to hold a protest, break some windows, block off a highway, burn some cars to show their outrage. Maybe they could bus some angry, out of work, millennial liberals down from Minnesota.
#4 2 hrs ago
Reps. Duke Cunningham , steve king , paul ryan , peter king , ed royce , tom cotton and jim jordan have plenty of money coming in from jack abramoff , dovid efune , sheldon adelson , robert mercer , rupert murdoch , dennis prager , hal gershowitz and the AIPAC zionist swamp creatures .
