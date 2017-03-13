Kenny: US citizenship moves should be open to - other illegal immigrants'
There are 14 comments on the Watford Observer story from 11 hrs ago, titled Kenny: US citizenship moves should be open to - other illegal immigrants'. In it, Watford Observer reports that:
Any future pathway to securing citizenship for the thousands of undocumented Irish living in the United States should also be offered to other illegal immigrants, Enda Kenny has urged. The Irish Taoiseach acknowledged the administration in Washington should not pick and choose in regard to which nationalities living in the US without permission could secure clarity around their status.
|
“Watching The Children Rant”
Since: Feb 17
460
Location hidden
|
#1 11 hrs ago
There goes those Irish again, celebrating dark been and St. Paddy's day. You see them protesting and burning cars, attacking police officers.and acting like the paid shills that are snowflakes. Poor deflection Soros, try again.
|
United States
|
#2 10 hrs ago
Any, and all, illegals living in the U.S should be deported, immediately, no questions asked.
|
“4 years of Libs in agony!”
Since: Jan 11
1,381
|
#3 10 hrs ago
Can anyone say false equivalence?
Sure, there might be a few thousand illegal Irish, but what does that have to do with the MILLIONS of illegals from south of the border who can simply cross the Rio Grande to get here?
How about this? Build the damn wall, secure our southern border and THEN we'll decide what to do with all those Irish.
|
“Yeah, but...”
Since: Sep 11
5,368
MILKY WAY
|
#6 9 hrs ago
If only the Democrats cared as much about Americans as they do for foreigners.
|
#7 8 hrs ago
How about you rammit up your bloody arse. The Mexican & Irish are brothers-in-arms. The WASP torie bluebloods are what brings us together..laddies.
|
Saint Paul, MN
|
#8 8 hrs ago
Deport all invading illegal alien sponges.
|
Since: Mar 09
11,065
The Left Coast
|
#9 7 hrs ago
I have to agree, illegals should immediately move to Canada. They have exceptional welfare and social service programs and love illegals. Rather than a wall, maybe we could set up a 24 hr bus service directly to 'Kaybeck'- eh?
|
Since: Aug 11
12,013
Location hidden
|
#11 6 hrs ago
deport all illegals as the law says,no matter where they came from.
|
“Yeah, but...”
Since: Sep 11
5,368
MILKY WAY
|
#12 5 hrs ago
A bunch of immigrants who join d the USA Army and then fought against the country that took them in.
Who needs more of that?
|
#13 4 hrs ago
A simple theory:
It's class warfare. Most liberals are just living on the dole or have police records and are dependent on their charity. The one's who make policy are annoying because they really don't realize what it is that defines them. Think of the public as a bell curve of personality traits. Because of the way memory works, there are plateau levels of self-awareness. It's a "times 4" mechanism. 1-4 is the first level. 4-16 is the second and most common level. 17 to 64 is the third level which defines liberals who are not strict "anyone but a straight white male" zealots. People can have more genetic traits for personality but it isn't common enough to have political significance in the community.
The most annoying thing is that liberals seem to see themselves as a product of evolution when they aren't. They can have kids who are on a different level and as with most politics in recent years, they are maniacal enough to put that politics ahead of family and country. They are ready to give our country away to immigrants because they imagine that these people will be forever grateful and loyal workers. Wrong! Dead wrong! It's just more factions in an already over-stressed culture facing a world that will soon go into population meltdown.
War is coming. Fossils fuels run out. Food gets scarce. People die. They WILL attempt to kill you to get your food. Nobody gives a chit about liberal politics. They eat and make babies. That's all they do.
At one time liberals were mortals but nowadays they seem to see themselves as gods in the heavens. If I have to slaughter billions of Asians to keep them from destroying my land like locusts, those liberals are going to get their piece of the good news too.
|
“Yeah, but...”
Since: Sep 11
5,368
MILKY WAY
|
#14 4 hrs ago
Interesting theory. I'm not sure I understand it, though.
I believe it's cultural, not class, warfare.
It's between those who expect the Government to provide and those who provide.
It's between those who think they know how to provide and those who actually provide.
If that is how you define the classes in this war -- the ruling class and the class of those who are ruled -- I'm totally with you.
|
#17 9 min ago
They will get American citizenship they're the ones we want not fellas like you . We will give fellas like you to ISIS
|
#18 9 min ago
Will take your mother and sister and please all the immigrants about that
|
#19 8 min ago
You right first will start from the First Lady , are you agree with me
|
|
|
Find what you want!
Search US News Forum Now
