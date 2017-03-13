There are on the Watford Observer story from 11 hrs ago, titled Kenny: US citizenship moves should be open to - other illegal immigrants'. In it, Watford Observer reports that:

Any future pathway to securing citizenship for the thousands of undocumented Irish living in the United States should also be offered to other illegal immigrants, Enda Kenny has urged. The Irish Taoiseach acknowledged the administration in Washington should not pick and choose in regard to which nationalities living in the US without permission could secure clarity around their status.

