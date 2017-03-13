Kellyanne Conway's husband reportedly picked for Justice Department post
White House advisor Kellyanne Conway, whose husband, George Conway, has reportedly been chosen to lead the civil division of the Justice Department. President Trump has chosen the husband of White House advisor Kellyanne Conway to head the civil division of the Department of Justice, the Wall Street Journal reported .
#1 1 hr ago
Don't seem to have a long list of qualified people on the "loyal" list, eh?
#2 55 min ago
Not many sane people willing to work for an insane boss.
