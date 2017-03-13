Kellyanne Conway's husband reportedly...

Kellyanne Conway's husband reportedly picked for Justice Department post

There are 2 comments on the Los Angeles Times story from 1 hr ago, titled Kellyanne Conway's husband reportedly picked for Justice Department post. In it, Los Angeles Times reports that:

White House advisor Kellyanne Conway, whose husband, George Conway, has reportedly been chosen to lead the civil division of the Justice Department. President Trump has chosen the husband of White House advisor Kellyanne Conway to head the civil division of the Department of Justice, the Wall Street Journal reported .

anonymous

New York, NY

#1 1 hr ago
Don't seem to have a long list of qualified people on the "loyal" list, eh?
RealCulprit

North Augusta, SC

#2 55 min ago
anonymous wrote:
Don't seem to have a long list of qualified people on the "loyal" list, eh?
Not many sane people willing to work for an insane boss.
Chicago, IL

