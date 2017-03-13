Justice department wants more time ov...

Justice department wants more time over Donald Trump's wiretapping claims

There are 36 comments on the Oxford Times story from 9 hrs ago, titled Justice department wants more time over Donald Trump's wiretapping claims.

The US justice department has asked for more time to provide evidence backing up President Donald Trump's claim that his predecessor wiretapped his New York skyscraper during the election. DOJ deadline has come & passed.

Fcvk tRump

Madison, WI

#1 9 hrs ago
ROTFLMMFAO!!

Because EXACTLY what he said, multiple times, in multiple tweets, of course wasn't what the pathological liar of a so-called president really meant.

I hope Obama sues him for slander and libel.

Judged:

5

5

3

Mikey

Saint Paul, MN

#2 9 hrs ago
The New York Times reported on January 20th that Trump tower was under covert surveillance, looks like the Obama political hacks want more time to cover their tracks, unlikely that will work.

Judged:

7

6

5

Retribution

Bladensburg, MD

#3 9 hrs ago
Mikey wrote:
The New York Times reported on January 20th that Trump tower was under covert surveillance, looks like the Obama political hacks want more time to cover their tracks, unlikely that will work.
It's Sessions who is requesting more time.

Judged:

3

3

2

spocko

Oakland, CA

#4 8 hrs ago
Mikey wrote:
The New York Times reported on January 20th that Trump tower was under covert surveillance, looks like the Obama political hacks want more time to cover their tracks, unlikely that will work.
Yes Einstein, whenever there is activity involving Russia, my it be a Russian bank or diplomat or whatever our our guys are listening in ... perhaps your actually smart enough to connect the dots

Judged:

4

3

2

Frogface Kate

Bloomingdale, IN

#10 8 hrs ago
Fcvk Rump wrote:
ROTFLMMFAO!!

Because EXACTLY what he said, multiple times, in multiple tweets, of course wasn't what the pathological liar of a so-called president really meant.

I hope Obama sues him for slander and libel.
Well he is above that, yes/no?

Judged:

2

2

1

Frogface Kate

Bloomingdale, IN

#11 8 hrs ago
spocko wrote:
<quoted text>

Yes Einstein, whenever there is activity involving Russia, my it be a Russian bank or diplomat or whatever our our guys are listening in ... perhaps your actually smart enough to connect the dots
Could Russian activity be found against Clinton? You remember her right? She ran for president.

Judged:

5

4

4

Mikey

Saint Paul, MN

#15 7 hrs ago
Retribution wrote:
<quoted text>

It's Sessions who is requesting more time.
So far it sounds like the alt-leftist democrats are afraid their collusion with their puppet master Putin may be exposed.

Judged:

7

6

6

Mikey

Saint Paul, MN

#16 7 hrs ago
spocko wrote:
<quoted text>

Yes Einstein, whenever there is activity involving Russia, my it be a Russian bank or diplomat or whatever our our guys are listening in ... perhaps your actually smart enough to connect the dots
I connected the dots weeks ago, the only collusion so far has been the alt-leftist democrats and their puppet master Putin's associates.

Judged:

6

5

5

Mikey

Saint Paul, MN

#17 7 hrs ago
Frogface Kate wrote:
<quoted text>
Could Russian activity be found against Clinton? You remember her right? She ran for president.
So far, it sure sounds like it.

Judged:

5

4

4

SANDRA

Deer Park, TX

#20 6 hrs ago
Mikey wrote:
<quoted text>

So far, it sure sounds like it.
It does not matter if there is evidence against Clinton, Bush or Trump....I hope and pray that the TRUTH comes out....not matter who it hurts.

Judged:

1

1

1

o see the light

El Paso, TX

#21 6 hrs ago
Fcvk tRump wrote:
ROTFLMMFAO!!

Because EXACTLY what he said, multiple times, in multiple tweets, of course wasn't what the pathological liar of a so-called president really meant.

I hope Obama sues him for slander and libel.
Can't sue if true.

Judged:

3

3

2

Trump your President

Merritt Island, FL

#23 5 hrs ago
o see the light wrote:
<quoted text> Can't sue if true.
Obama won't sue anybody.

The discovery phase would be murder and he can't use exec privilege anymore.

Judged:

5

5

4

Trump your President

Merritt Island, FL

#24 5 hrs ago
Mikey wrote:
<quoted text>

I connected the dots weeks ago, the only collusion so far has been the alt-leftist democrats and their puppet master Putin's associates.
The only proven collusion so far is the Democrats colluding with Ukrainian government officials to sabotage the Trump campaign.

Judged:

5

5

4

Mikey

Saint Paul, MN

#25 5 hrs ago
SANDRA wrote:
<quoted text>It does not matter if there is evidence against Clinton, Bush or Trump....I hope and pray that the TRUTH comes out....not matter who it hurts.
We know enough now to know what is coming, the only ones colluding with their puppet master was Obama, the frail feeble elderly unstable careless reckless drunken Hillary and congressional democrats, follow the money.

Judged:

6

6

6

Mikey

Saint Paul, MN

#26 5 hrs ago
Trump your President wrote:
<quoted text>

The only proven collusion so far is the Democrats colluding with Ukrainian government officials to sabotage the Trump campaign.
That sure explains why the alt-leftists are running scared.

Judged:

5

5

5

Sandra

Deer Park, TX

#27 5 hrs ago
Mikey wrote:
<quoted text>

That sure explains why the alt-leftists are running scared.
It seems to me that the only ones running scared are Mark Levin, Steve Bannon, Michael Flynn, Jeff Sessions, Mike Pence along with Donald Trump.

Judged:

5

5

5

RustyS

Since: Mar 09

11,071

The Left Coast

#28 5 hrs ago
Reports are it was just a bunch of students acting out over a film about mohmand.

Judged:

2

2

2

Trump your President

Merritt Island, FL

#29 5 hrs ago
Mikey wrote:
<quoted text>

That sure explains why the alt-leftists are running scared.
They were counting on Obama's shadow government attorneys to protect them from investigation and prosecution.

"After careful investigation we find no grounds to prosecute any Democrat."

Judged:

4

4

3

Retribution

Bladensburg, MD

#30 5 hrs ago
Mikey wrote:
<quoted text>

So far it sounds like the alt-leftist democrats are afraid their collusion with their puppet master Putin may be exposed.
Maybe, but it's Sessions, the Attorney General who's asking for an extension in compiling the evidence that Congress required.

Time for Donald Trump to put up or shut up. Should he turn up crickets it's a safe bet his credibility internationally is completely shot.

Judged:

4

3

3

Retribution

Bladensburg, MD

#31 4 hrs ago
Trump your President wrote:
<quoted text>

They were counting on Obama's shadow government attorneys to protect them from investigation and prosecution.

"After careful investigation we find no grounds to prosecute any Democrat."
Trump has his own Solicitor General (OSG) and White House staff attorneys, the Conway girl is one of Trump's counselors

the Office of the Solicitor General is to supervise and conduct government litigation in the United States Supreme Court

Judged:

1

1

1

