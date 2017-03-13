Justice department wants more time over Donald Trump's wiretapping claims
There are 36 comments on the Oxford Times story from 9 hrs ago, titled Justice department wants more time over Donald Trump's wiretapping claims. In it, Oxford Times reports that:
The US justice department has asked for more time to provide evidence backing up President Donald Trump's claim that his predecessor wiretapped his New York skyscraper during the election. DOJ deadline has come & passed.
36 comments
#1 9 hrs ago
ROTFLMMFAO!!
Because EXACTLY what he said, multiple times, in multiple tweets, of course wasn't what the pathological liar of a so-called president really meant.
I hope Obama sues him for slander and libel.
Saint Paul, MN
#2 9 hrs ago
The New York Times reported on January 20th that Trump tower was under covert surveillance, looks like the Obama political hacks want more time to cover their tracks, unlikely that will work.
#3 9 hrs ago
It's Sessions who is requesting more time.
#4 8 hrs ago
Yes Einstein, whenever there is activity involving Russia, my it be a Russian bank or diplomat or whatever our our guys are listening in ... perhaps your actually smart enough to connect the dots
#10 8 hrs ago
Well he is above that, yes/no?
#11 8 hrs ago
Could Russian activity be found against Clinton? You remember her right? She ran for president.
Saint Paul, MN
#15 7 hrs ago
So far it sounds like the alt-leftist democrats are afraid their collusion with their puppet master Putin may be exposed.
Saint Paul, MN
#16 7 hrs ago
I connected the dots weeks ago, the only collusion so far has been the alt-leftist democrats and their puppet master Putin's associates.
Saint Paul, MN
#17 7 hrs ago
So far, it sure sounds like it.
#20 6 hrs ago
It does not matter if there is evidence against Clinton, Bush or Trump....I hope and pray that the TRUTH comes out....not matter who it hurts.
#21 6 hrs ago
Can't sue if true.
#23 5 hrs ago
Obama won't sue anybody.
The discovery phase would be murder and he can't use exec privilege anymore.
#24 5 hrs ago
The only proven collusion so far is the Democrats colluding with Ukrainian government officials to sabotage the Trump campaign.
Saint Paul, MN
#25 5 hrs ago
We know enough now to know what is coming, the only ones colluding with their puppet master was Obama, the frail feeble elderly unstable careless reckless drunken Hillary and congressional democrats, follow the money.
Saint Paul, MN
#26 5 hrs ago
That sure explains why the alt-leftists are running scared.
#27 5 hrs ago
It seems to me that the only ones running scared are Mark Levin, Steve Bannon, Michael Flynn, Jeff Sessions, Mike Pence along with Donald Trump.
Since: Mar 09
11,071
The Left Coast
#28 5 hrs ago
Reports are it was just a bunch of students acting out over a film about mohmand.
#29 5 hrs ago
They were counting on Obama's shadow government attorneys to protect them from investigation and prosecution.
"After careful investigation we find no grounds to prosecute any Democrat."
#30 5 hrs ago
Maybe, but it's Sessions, the Attorney General who's asking for an extension in compiling the evidence that Congress required.
Time for Donald Trump to put up or shut up. Should he turn up crickets it's a safe bet his credibility internationally is completely shot.
#31 4 hrs ago
Trump has his own Solicitor General (OSG) and White House staff attorneys, the Conway girl is one of Trump's counselors
the Office of the Solicitor General is to supervise and conduct government litigation in the United States Supreme Court
Find what you want!
Search US News Forum Now
