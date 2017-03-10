There are on the Daily Herald story from 14 hrs ago, titled Ivanka Trump rents house from foreign billionaire suing US. In it, Daily Herald reports that:

President Donald Trump's daughter and son-in-law are renting a house from a foreign billionaire who is fighting the U.S. government over a proposed mine in Minnesota. The Wall Street Journal reports that Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner are renting a $5.5 million house in Washington's Kalorama neighborhood from Andronico Luksic.

