Ivanka Trump rents house from foreign billionaire suing US
There are 5 comments on the Daily Herald story from 14 hrs ago, titled Ivanka Trump rents house from foreign billionaire suing US. In it, Daily Herald reports that:
President Donald Trump's daughter and son-in-law are renting a house from a foreign billionaire who is fighting the U.S. government over a proposed mine in Minnesota. The Wall Street Journal reports that Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner are renting a $5.5 million house in Washington's Kalorama neighborhood from Andronico Luksic.
Since: Mar 09
11,049
The Left Coast
#2 12 hrs ago
OMG did you see what she was wearing when she rented the house.
#3 12 hrs ago
the link is real the news is fake! Wall St. is/are the same!! here about news
www.newseum.org
do U order somethings from Trump out the Box? ;-0
“Yeah, but...”
Since: Sep 11
5,355
MILKY WAY
#4 10 hrs ago
This is fake nes...
Half the blue states are also suing the US!
“Watching The Children Rant”
Since: Feb 17
403
Location hidden
#5 6 hrs ago
Several of the government agencies are renting space from the Chinese. Obama's favorite people after Russia and Iran.
“Watching The Children Rant”
Since: Feb 17
403
Location hidden
#6 1 hr ago
Despite the liberal children's boycott of Ivanka's line of clothing she is enjoying record breaking sales. Once again showing the left is of no importance and with little leverage to influence anything but overpriced coffee.
