Ivanka Trump: A White House force, just not an 'employee'
There are 20 comments on the Washington Times story from 13 hrs ago, titled Ivanka Trump: A White House force, just not an 'employee'. In it, Washington Times reports that:
President Donald Trump 's daughter Ivanka Trump will have a security clearance, a West Wing office and the ear of her father on important policy matters. But don't call her an employee.
“Watching The Children Rant”
Since: Feb 17
650
Location hidden
#1 13 hrs ago
Brains and Beauty, what a combo compared to the lefts Botox queens.
“Deadly Trump Virus Kills 60M ”
Since: Dec 15
3,950
California
#2 12 hrs ago
Nepot. A Trump with elocution training. Almost as smart as Coco the signing gorilla.
“Watching The Children Rant”
Since: Feb 17
650
Location hidden
#3 12 hrs ago
Her elocution is much more significant than your rants on a thread. Cue moronic attack.
United States
#4 12 hrs ago
If she can talk some common sense into her crazy dad, then it will be worth it. But not sure why she needs to have an office to do that.
Since she hasn't been able to calm him down since he started his campaign, her usefulness in the White House is very questionable.
Give her a year. If Trump is still indulging in crazy talk and off the rails tweets, she needs to find something else more constructive to occupy her time and let the office go to someone who can actually do something useful.
Wonder how Melania's "Anti-bullying Project" is coming along?
“It's Time to Defeat Terrorism ”
Since: May 11
7,103
NYC
#5 11 hrs ago
Thank the Lord for the great talented and lovely Ivanka Trump who supports president trump and which is one of the best things that happened recently in America
#6 8 hrs ago
Just a matter of time before she says something to put his credibility in question. Impossible to defend nepotism anyway. You're just going to have to deal with the outside world, Michael Jackson Trump.
United States
#7 8 hrs ago
You think maybe Ole Donny boy's daughter chick has something that she is holding over his incest filled head????? Like he has molested her for years and is now she is bribering him, forcing him to kiss her ass for life to keep her quite.. Something shitty shady is definately afloat.
The ole boy has more than likely played with that little kitty more than Malania's.
He have found a sneaky way to keep her finger pumping near so as to satisfy his incestful fantisies about her.
Wouldn't it be a hoot if Trump turns out to be both Grandpa and Daddy to her kids..Normal...Hmmmm.
#8 8 hrs ago
That's President Ivanka Trump in about 20 years. She is a real American woman. Smart, beautiful, a great mother, a great wife, a great daughter, and a great entrepreneur. Makes Michelle Obama look like a black stack of crap.
#9 7 hrs ago
CodeTalker.
Yes. And lovely Ivanka doesn't have any tattoos, like so many overweight middle aged "Liberal" women do. She will make an excellent first woman president, following her father's second term. She is a wonderful role model for our young daughters too.
Ronald
#10 5 hrs ago
If she were anything other than window dressing and public relations to say, "See, we ain't so rabid," then her vaunted, sensible stands on lgbt rights and climate science would be in evidence in the policies and appointments of the Ill Duce Trump Administration. Quite the opposite is the case.
#11 4 hrs ago
I have to say I agree with you about tattoos. Why some good looking women would disfigure themselves with tattoos is beyond me. I wonder what those tattoos will look like when they are seniors? They look ridiculous and disgusting! When I was growing up you had to go to a circus to see women with tattoos.
United States
#12 3 hrs ago
'Who knew healthcare could be so complicated?" __Donald Trump
Flubbed the repeal. Who is he going to blame? Or will he spin the failure as a good thing? Or he planned this all along? It isn't really a failure?
#13 3 hrs ago
What are you smoking? She graduated Cum Laude from Wharton. She ran a company. She's a successful model and tv personality. All this while being a mother and wife. She makes Michelle Obama look like a black sack of crap.
#14 3 hrs ago
Took comrade obama 2 years to pass obamacare...
#15 3 hrs ago
It is a good thing. The government should not be involved in healthcare or the sale of any other commodity.
#16 3 hrs ago
LOL!!!
The 1st Mistress gets an office in the White House?
2-bit dictator theatre at it's finest
Since: Mar 09
11,106
The Left Coast
#17 2 hrs ago
Excellent points. I have to agree with you, attractive women in politics are just for PR and PC.
#18 2 hrs ago
I spend an inordinate amount of time staring at images of the beautiful Ivanka on the computer and masturbating furiously.
#19 31 min ago
We all do. That is true bipartisanship.
#20 20 min ago
And an ABSOLUTE VIOLATION OF THE U.S. CONSTITUTION'S, "Nepotism Clause!!!
IMPEACH TRUMP NOW...if there's enough Members in our Congress who haven't been bought by, and aren't working for , VLADIMIR PUTIN???
Which is a BIG, "IF"!!!
