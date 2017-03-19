Intel documents offer no evidence of spying on Trump Tower
There are 14 comments on the WKRN story from 12 hrs ago, titled Intel documents offer no evidence of spying on Trump Tower. In it, WKRN reports that:
The top two lawmakers on the House intelligence committee said Sunday that documents the Justice Department and FBI delivered late last week offered no evidence that the Obama administration had wiretapped Trump Tower, but the panel's ranking Democrat says the material offers circumstantial evidence that American citizens colluded with Russians in Moscow's efforts to interfere in the presidential election. "There was circumstantial evidence of collusion; there is direct evidence, I think, of deception," Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., said.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at WKRN.
|
“Happiness comes through giving”
Since: Feb 08
75,642
Location hidden
|
#1 11 hrs ago
So? They were expecting Mata Hari?
Trump should be forced to pay for this pointless "investigation".
What should be investigated is Trump's past criminal activities.
|
#2 11 hrs ago
Maybe Trump will make a deal, he will pay for this investigation when democrats pay for those electoral vote recounts.
|
“Happiness comes through giving”
Since: Feb 08
75,642
Location hidden
|
#3 11 hrs ago
Peanuts compared to the cost of tracking down the three million dead voters Trump insists gave Hillary the popular vote victory.
|
#4 11 hrs ago
Go look at the actual numbers before you rush to judgement. Rash action is a trait of yours.
|
“Happiness comes through giving”
Since: Feb 08
75,642
Location hidden
|
#5 10 hrs ago
I'm chastened. It was more like 2.9 million votes. Woe is me.
|
#6 9 hrs ago
|
#8 5 hrs ago
It WAS a waste of taxpayer money. Mr. President. You'll never find evidence by asking the organizations that committed the crime to provide it. You'll never win by making this a personal war and we don't need an SS to keep your dirty secrets.
If you want to make this work, make it a mission in the name of all citizen's privacy. That won't ever happen while you demonize Snowden. You need whistle blowers. You need informants. You don't even know WHO spied on you. You don't even know if anyone DID spy on you. Everyone is laughing at you for making such an ignorant move.
...this is an irrelevant discussion to debate as if we don't have Trump's undivided attention. If he doesn't respect our insights, this investigation is and will be another "wag the dog" stunt that will consume everyone's time when they should be focused on JOBS!!!!!!!!!
|
#9 5 hrs ago
Lies are the only thing supporting this part-time so-called president.
That's as close as you've come to posting a fact on this forum, ever.
|
#10 4 hrs ago
Obama's lies highlighted in the link definitely support Trump's assertion, or didn't you bother to look?
|
Since: Apr 09
20,833
Location hidden
|
#11 3 hrs ago
Wait...so Comrade tRump lied?
I'm shocked! Shocked I say!
|
#12 3 hrs ago
The Liberal press has consistently shown its own collusion with the surveillance and interception of communications between Trump's associates and Trump and others.
New York Times blatantly admitted:
"American law enforcement and intelligence agencies are examining intercepted communications and financial transactions as part of a broad investigation into possible links between Russian officials and associates of President-elect Donald J. Trump..."
|
#13 2 hrs ago
Lawrence Wolf.
Yes. You are right. The Democrats often make "honest mistakes" and then "falsely" make public claims that they "inadvertently" walk off with copies of classified documents during visits to the National Archives, after which they lose them. You are exactly right when you say that "the evidence is simply not there". Good eye!
Source: http://tinyurl.com/6mjtb
Ronald
|
“Watching The Children Rant”
Since: Feb 17
551
Location hidden
|
#14 2 hrs ago
Your liar of the year did not bother you or the countless Hillary lies. You clowns are too late. The circus closed down.
|
#15 2 hrs ago
LOL!!
You're REALLY not very bright, are you cupcake?
|
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
US News Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|1 min
|mdbuilder
|1,507,447
|'Fox News Sunday' to Host Kentucky Senate Debate (Oct '10)
|2 min
|Chicagoan by Birth
|260,751
|Trump escapes the Beltway as challenges mount
|3 min
|Well Well
|8
|Trump's repeated claim that he won a 'landslide...
|5 min
|swampmudd
|7,211
|Undocumented women, desperate to avoid ICE, are...
|8 min
|spud
|16
|Young Americans: Most see Trump as illegitimate...
|9 min
|Trump your President
|197
|Trump supporters cheer his combative stance wit...
|15 min
|jonjedi
|1,062
|DoJ hands over information about Trump's wireta...
|21 min
|swampmudd
|58
|Trump welcomes Merkel to White House for high s...
|27 min
|Christaliban
|93
|Gay Skype !!
|1 hr
|ZoomN342222
|27
|
|Pres. Trump wants to build 30-foot-high wall at...
|10 hr
|Geez
|36
Find what you want!
Search US News Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC