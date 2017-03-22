Indiana lawmakers scrap plan to set aside school prayer time
Indiana senators scrapped a proposal Wednesday that would've mandated time for public prayer during assemblies, sports competitions and other school events, amid questions about how such a policy would affect non-Christian students. The Senate Education and Career Development Committee voted unanimously to strip the provision from a bill that had already passed the House by an 83-12 vote.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Powhatan Today.
Add your comments below
US News Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Young Americans: Most see Trump as illegitimate...
|14 min
|Trump your President
|543
|Grieving father: 'I don't play Trump songs anym...
|20 min
|Fit2Serve
|7
|Longtime GOP Texas Gov. Perry wins another term (Nov '10)
|24 min
|Truth is might
|24,252
|Trump supporters cheer his combative stance wit...
|24 min
|Trump your President
|1,218
|Two Ohio coal-fired plants to close, deepening ...
|27 min
|Fit2Serve
|112
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|33 min
|District 1
|239,230
|Trump's repeated claim that he won a 'landslide...
|34 min
|Trump your President
|7,337
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|57 min
|Injudgement
|1,507,798
|Gay Skype !!
|3 hr
|Jun65
|56
Find what you want!
Search US News Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC