Indiana lawmakers scrap plan to set a...

Indiana lawmakers scrap plan to set aside school prayer time

8 hrs ago

Indiana senators scrapped a proposal Wednesday that would've mandated time for public prayer during assemblies, sports competitions and other school events, amid questions about how such a policy would affect non-Christian students. The Senate Education and Career Development Committee voted unanimously to strip the provision from a bill that had already passed the House by an 83-12 vote.

