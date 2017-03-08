In 1st budget, Trump to push conservative view of government
There are 3 comments on the The Chronicle-Journal story from 13 hrs ago, titled In 1st budget, Trump to push conservative view of government. In it, The Chronicle-Journal reports that:
President Donald Trump sends Congress a proposed budget this week that will sharply test Republicans' ability to keep long-standing promises to bolster the military, making politically painful cuts to a lengthy list of popular domestic programs. The Republican president will ask his adopted political party, which runs Capitol Hill, to cut domestic agencies such as the Environmental Protection Agency and the departments of Education and Housing and Urban Development, along with grants to state and local governments and community development projects.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at The Chronicle-Journal.
|
United States
|
#2 10 hrs ago
It's refreshing to see a so-called president be willing to stick his neck out for the military-industrial complex while putting the screws to the working class.
Those billionaires have suffered for far too long while the working man has been living it up.
|
#3 5 hrs ago
It's 2017.
Shouldn't you be revising your stale talking points?
|
#4 5 hrs ago
Yep. Far better than what Clinton was planning.
|
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
US News Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|RPT-Trump budget opens new fight among Republicans
|4 min
|Mitt s Airtight D...
|2
|The man who helped sink Hillary Clinton
|5 min
|Texxy
|1
|Housing a Urban Development Secretary Ben Carso...
|5 min
|PROUD ARYAN COP
|9
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|5 min
|Pete
|1,505,022
|Arnold Schwarzenegger says he won't run for Senate
|7 min
|Mitt s Airtight D...
|1
|'Free Kim Davis': This is just what gay rights ... (Sep '15)
|9 min
|Stop the Hate
|24,913
|Health secretary Price disputes idea that many ...
|10 min
|Mitt s Airtight D...
|1
|Trump Isn't Bluffing, He'll Deport 11 Million P... (May '16)
|17 min
|Texxy
|22,347
|Trump Accuses Obama of Tapping Phones During El...
|49 min
|VorenusI
|543
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|51 min
|Jacques Ottawa
|238,711
|
|Global backlash grows against Trump's immigrati...
|1 hr
|Coco
|2,989
Find what you want!
Search US News Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC