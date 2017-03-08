In 1st budget, Trump to push conserva...

In 1st budget, Trump to push conservative view of government

There are 3 comments on the The Chronicle-Journal story from 13 hrs ago, titled In 1st budget, Trump to push conservative view of government. In it, The Chronicle-Journal reports that:

President Donald Trump sends Congress a proposed budget this week that will sharply test Republicans' ability to keep long-standing promises to bolster the military, making politically painful cuts to a lengthy list of popular domestic programs. The Republican president will ask his adopted political party, which runs Capitol Hill, to cut domestic agencies such as the Environmental Protection Agency and the departments of Education and Housing and Urban Development, along with grants to state and local governments and community development projects.

Fcvk tRump

United States

#2 10 hrs ago
It's refreshing to see a so-called president be willing to stick his neck out for the military-industrial complex while putting the screws to the working class.

Those billionaires have suffered for far too long while the working man has been living it up.

Mothra

Phoenix, AZ

#3 5 hrs ago
Fcvk tRump wrote:
It's refreshing to see a so-called president be willing to stick his neck out for the military-industrial complex while putting the screws to the working class.

Those billionaires have suffered for far too long while the working man has been living it up.
It's 2017.

Shouldn't you be revising your stale talking points?

anonymous

New York, NY

#4 5 hrs ago
Fcvk tRump wrote:
It's refreshing to see a so-called president be willing to stick his neck out for the military-industrial complex while putting the screws to the working class.

Those billionaires have suffered for far too long while the working man has been living it up.
Yep. Far better than what Clinton was planning.

Chicago, IL

