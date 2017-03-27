Illinois moves to implement internet ...

Illinois moves to implement internet privacy safeguards

There are 2 comments on the The Daily News-Record story from 12 hrs ago, titled Illinois moves to implement internet privacy safeguards. In it, The Daily News-Record reports that:

Democratic lawmakers in Illinois are considering implementing their own internet safeguards at the state level after Republicans in Washington voted to roll back Obama-era internet privacy protections that were to take effect later this year. An Illinois House committee on Thursday endorsed two online privacy measures, including one that would allow people to find out what information companies such as Google and Facebook have collected on them and which third parties they share it with.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at The Daily News-Record.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
anonymous

New York, NY

#1 4 hrs ago
They won't enforce the safeguards. This isn't national news. Where's the jobs?

Judged:

1

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

BHM5267

“4 years of Libs in agony!”

Since: Jan 11

1,470

Lake Geneva, WI

#2 2 hrs ago
Hard to enforce new laws when you're in bankruptcy.....

Judged:

1

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

US News Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Requiem for a Sane Immigration Policy 1 min huey goins 56
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 3 min flack 1,510,785
News Freedom Caucus leader says group holding strong... 3 min Jeff Brightone 1
News Florida woman wins $590.5m Powerball jackpot (May '13) 4 min Ryancare Abandonm... 123
News Minnesota Lottery to offer online 'scratch-off'... (Mar '14) 6 min Ryancare Abandonm... 18
News Donald Trump blasts Republican Freedom Caucus g... 6 min Retribution 14
News Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08) 8 min cpeter1313 313,709
News BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09) 23 min NotSoDivineMsM 239,830
News Evolution vs. Creation (Jul '11) 49 min Regolith Based Li... 220,779
News The Who's Roger Daltrey slams Hillary Clinton: ... 1 hr Hillary got thumped 51
News GOP controls federal government but struggles t... 2 hr inbred Genius 101
See all US News Discussions

Find what you want!

Search US News Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
  1. Oakland
  2. Climate Change
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Iraq
  5. Hong Kong
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,424 • Total comments across all topics: 279,951,149

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC