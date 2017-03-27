Illinois moves to implement internet privacy safeguards
Democratic lawmakers in Illinois are considering implementing their own internet safeguards at the state level after Republicans in Washington voted to roll back Obama-era internet privacy protections that were to take effect later this year. An Illinois House committee on Thursday endorsed two online privacy measures, including one that would allow people to find out what information companies such as Google and Facebook have collected on them and which third parties they share it with.
#1 4 hrs ago
They won't enforce the safeguards. This isn't national news. Where's the jobs?
#2 2 hrs ago
Hard to enforce new laws when you're in bankruptcy.....
