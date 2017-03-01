Hundreds chant 'Coward!' amid Paul Ry...

Hundreds chant 'Coward!' amid Paul Ryan's Rhode Island visit

There are 20 comments on the The Chronicle-Journal story from 16 hrs ago, titled Hundreds chant 'Coward!' amid Paul Ryan's Rhode Island visit. In it, The Chronicle-Journal reports that:

Around 200 people chanted "Coward!" and booed as Republican House Speaker Paul Ryan attended an event in the heavily Democratic state. A strong police presence kept the crowd across the street from a Providence office building, where Ryan was meeting Thursday with Year Up, a non-profit career training organization.

Cordwainer Trout

Greensburg, KY

#1 16 hrs ago
The Democrats are a Party of Anti-Semitic Cowards
"Because the Democrats care about anti-Semitism. They care so much that they insist on funding Islamic terrorists in the Palestinian Authority who get paid based on how many Jews they kill."
FrontPageMagazine
https://tinyurl.com/zk2pj3w

Judged:

3

3

2

PoliciaFederal

Lakeport, CA

#2 14 hrs ago
The Ryan-Trump agenda?

That's a laugh. If Ryan was brave (instead of corrupt), he'd actually work to enact President Trump's agenda.

As it stands now, he's just blowing smoke up the peoples' asses - Just ask Hannity concerning a replacement bill for Obozocare. Ryan will continue to obfuscate, obstruct, muddy the waters and drag his feet - He is nothing more than another John Boehner (minus the whisky bottles).

The fact is, the American people want secure borders (including a wall) and they want our immigration laws ENFORCED.

The American people also never wanted Obozo-care! REPEAL IT. Replace the goddam so-called affordable care act with a bill that essentially gets the government OUT OF THE GODDAMED WAY.

Most of the out of control cost of healthcare can be attributed to GOVERNMENT MEDDLING IN THE FREE MARKETS as well as STIFFILING REGULATIONS THAT DO NOTHING BUT DRIVE UP THE PRICE OF HEALTHCARE WHILE REDUCING THE QUALITY OF HEALTHCARE.

These idiot protesters who demand the end of America as a free and sovereign nation, should be patting Ryan on the back - BECAUSE HE'S A CORRUPT SELL-OUT.

The people have chosen President Trump! President Trump will carry out his agenda - his plans and promises to SAVE THIS COUNTRY from a corrupt Washington. The people have spoken. They are angry - And rightly so! THE SWAMP IN WASHINGTON WILL BE DRAINED - OR THERE WILL BE HELL TO PAY!

Judged:

4

4

3

RustyS

Since: Mar 09

11,021

The Left Coast

#3 11 hrs ago
These protesters chose Year Up, which offers low-income young adults six months of intensive career training followed by a six-month internship with one of its corporate partners.

The protesters need to get serious, break some school windows, burn a car, maybe beat up a few students. They need to show the world they really care.

Judged:

2

1

1

Fcvk tRump

Madison, WI

#4 10 hrs ago
RustyS wrote:
These protesters chose Year Up, which offers low-income young adults six months of intensive career training followed by a six-month internship with one of its corporate partners.

The protesters need to get serious, break some school windows, burn a car, maybe beat up a few students. They need to show the world they really care.
The "conservative" paid protesters don't like rioting when it's cold.

Judged:

2

2

1

Texxy the Independent Cat

Spring, TX

#5 10 hrs ago
What would Putin do? What would China do? Will they be happy when there are tanks in the streets and armed military? Do they want martial law? Seriously, do they?

Judged:

1

1

1

kuda

Edison, NJ

#6 9 hrs ago
<< Hundreds chant 'Coward!' amid Paul Ryan's Rhode Island visit >>

Poor Ryan. He's trapped between a rock (his own political ambition) and a hard place (external forces he can't control -- the demanding uncompromising "freedom" cabal of unruly tea partiers, the authoritarian Bannon/Trump occupied White House, and the majority of voters who aren't easily deceived). Poor Ryan. Is it "

Isn't it about "Zip-a-Dee-Doo-Dah" time for Ryan?
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6bWyhj7siEY

Judged:

2

2

2

CodeTalker

“Watching The Children Rant”

Since: Feb 17

275

Location hidden
#7 9 hrs ago
Fcvk tRump wrote:
<quoted text>

The "conservative" paid protesters don't like rioting when it's cold.
Did your reverse psychology work. Didn't think so. Back to your crayons little boy.

Judged:

3

2

2

CodeTalker

“Watching The Children Rant”

Since: Feb 17

275

Location hidden
#8 9 hrs ago
Cordwainer Trout wrote:
The Democrats are a Party of Anti-Semitic Cowards
"Because the Democrats care about anti-Semitism. They care so much that they insist on funding Islamic terrorists in the Palestinian Authority who get paid based on how many Jews they kill."
FrontPageMagazine
https://tinyurl.com/zk2pj3w
Gosh, only 200 of Paid protestors showed up. Soros must be cutting back on the budget.

Judged:

3

3

3

Fcvk tRump

Madison, WI

#10 7 hrs ago
CodeTalker wrote:
<quoted text>

Did your reverse psychology work. Didn't think so. Back to your crayons little boy.
Get mommy to upgrade your AOL to broadband and -maybe- you could find some facts out there.

Judged:

2

2

2

Soetoro

Greeneville, TN

#11 7 hrs ago
Fcvk tRump wrote:
<quoted text>

The "conservative" paid protesters don't like rioting when it's cold.
How about a Youtube vid showing American conservatives looting stores, burning buildings, destroying public property.....got any?

Judged:

3

2

2

Soetoro

Greeneville, TN

#12 7 hrs ago
Fcvk tRump wrote:
<quoted text>

Get mommy to upgrade your AOL to broadband and -maybe- you could find some facts out there.
"Pigs in a blanket, fry 'em like bacon."

Judged:

2

2

2

AMIGOS

Georgetown, IN

#13 7 hrs ago
Soetoro wrote:
<quoted text>

How about a Youtube vid showing American conservatives looting stores, burning buildings, destroying public property.....got any?
Mexico ain't gonna pay for no stinkin wall. Whitie will pay for everything like always. Why stop now?

Judged:

3

3

3

Texxy the Independent Cat

Spring, TX

#14 7 hrs ago
Well, should I take to the streets complaining? My spouse went to Whole Foods and a package of
Black Forest Ham was $14.00 a pound and White Chicken was $9.00 a lb. That is just plain racist.
/s

Judged:

2

1

1

2brosewilder

Chatham, IL

#16 5 hrs ago
PoliciaFederal wrote:
The Ryan-Trump agenda?

That's a laugh. If Ryan was brave (instead of corrupt), he'd actually work to enact President Trump's agenda.

As it stands now, he's just blowing smoke up the peoples' asses - Just ask Hannity concerning a replacement bill for Obozocare. Ryan will continue to obfuscate, obstruct, muddy the waters and drag his feet - He is nothing more than another John Boehner (minus the whisky bottles).

The fact is, the American people want secure borders (including a wall) and they want our immigration laws ENFORCED.

The American people also never wanted Obozo-care! REPEAL IT. Replace the goddam so-called affordable care act with a bill that essentially gets the government OUT OF THE GODDAMED WAY.

Most of the out of control cost of healthcare can be attributed to GOVERNMENT MEDDLING IN THE FREE MARKETS as well as STIFFILING REGULATIONS THAT DO NOTHING BUT DRIVE UP THE PRICE OF HEALTHCARE WHILE REDUCING THE QUALITY OF HEALTHCARE.

These idiot protesters who demand the end of America as a free and sovereign nation, should be patting Ryan on the back - BECAUSE HE'S A CORRUPT SELL-OUT.

The people have chosen President Trump! President Trump will carry out his agenda - his plans and promises to SAVE THIS COUNTRY from a corrupt Washington. The people have spoken. They are angry - And rightly so! THE SWAMP IN WASHINGTON WILL BE DRAINED - OR THERE WILL BE HELL TO PAY!
You are so of right about many republicans, they are just a different color head of the same snake.

Judged:

1

1

1

2brosewilder

Chatham, IL

#17 5 hrs ago
AMIGOS wrote:
<quoted text>Mexico ain't gonna pay for no stinkin wall. Whitie will pay for everything like always. Why stop now?
Too poor to pay attention, wall will be paid for by money that doesn't get to Mexico.

Judged:

1

CodeTalker

“Watching The Children Rant”

Since: Feb 17

275

Location hidden
#18 5 hrs ago
Fcvk tRump wrote:
<quoted text>

Get mommy to upgrade your AOL to broadband and -maybe- you could find some facts out there.
Here's your sign, oh wait, Soros already bought you some.

Judged:

2

2

2

CodeTalker

“Watching The Children Rant”

Since: Feb 17

275

Location hidden
#19 5 hrs ago
Soetoro wrote:
<quoted text>

How about a Youtube vid showing American conservatives looting stores, burning buildings, destroying public property.....got any?
Do not challenge the whining children. They just get more upset. I bet if the government wanted to get payments on defaulted student loans all they would have to do is go to one of their marches or riots.

Judged:

2

2

2

PoliciaFederal

Lakeport, CA

#20 5 hrs ago
2brosewilder wrote:
<quoted text>

You are so of right about many republicans, they are just a different color head of the same snake.
Yes. I don't want it to be true, but it is true.

The republicans have become the Democrat-Lite Party. Less filling, but just as corrupt as the full calorie version.

The Democrats have become the Democrat-Globalist (Communist America-hating) Party, and the Republicans have become the Democrat-Lite Party. They are 2 sides of the same coin today.

And they can only produce rampant corruption and the destruction of America.

The swamp in Washington MUST BE DRAINED.

Judged:

2

2

1

CodeTalker

“Watching The Children Rant”

Since: Feb 17

275

Location hidden
#21 1 hr ago
PoliciaFederal wrote:
<quoted text>

Yes. I don't want it to be true, but it is true.

The republicans have become the Democrat-Lite Party. Less filling, but just as corrupt as the full calorie version.

The Democrats have become the Democrat-Globalist (Communist America-hating) Party, and the Republicans have become the Democrat-Lite Party. They are 2 sides of the same coin today.

And they can only produce rampant corruption and the destruction of America.

The swamp in Washington MUST BE DRAINED.
It must start with getting the left over Obama leakers out.

Judged:

1

Texxy the Independent Cat

Spring, TX

#22 36 min ago
CodeTalker wrote:
<quoted text>
Do not challenge the whining children. They just get more upset. I bet if the government wanted to get payments on defaulted student loans all they would have to do is go to one of their marches or riots.
More bleeding of the beast. Get loans to go to college and then they figure college should be free, so they don't pay it back.
