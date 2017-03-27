House pulls plug on Obama-era internet privacy rules
The House voted Tuesday to block online privacy regulations issued during the final months of the Obama administration, a first step toward allowing internet providers such as Comcast, AT&T and Verizon to sell the browsing habits of their customers . The Federal Communications Commission rule was designed to give consumers greater control over how internet service providers share information.
Start the conversation, or Read more at New York Daily News.
Add your comments below
US News Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|What would Jesus say about same-sex marriage? (Jul '15)
|2 min
|The Troll Stopper
|5,418
|'Free Kim Davis': This is just what gay rights ... (Sep '15)
|2 min
|Jedimaster of All
|25,291
|The Latest: Clinton faults Trump for low number...
|3 min
|Geezer
|4
|'Fox News Sunday' to Host Kentucky Senate Debate (Oct '10)
|8 min
|AMERICAN SUNSHINE
|262,579
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|11 min
|tuffet
|239,580
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|11 min
|Cheech the Conser...
|1,509,819
|Trump takes aim at Obama's efforts to curb glob...
|18 min
|Fcvk tRump
|42
|Gay Skype !!
|59 min
|Name below
|130
|Fights erupt at pro-Trump rally on California b...
|2 hr
|Ronald
|163
|Ellison says Democrats must fight Republicans a...
|2 hr
|Retribution
|173
|
Find what you want!
Search US News Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC