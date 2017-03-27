House pulls plug on Obama-era interne...

House pulls plug on Obama-era internet privacy rules

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: New York Daily News

The House voted Tuesday to block online privacy regulations issued during the final months of the Obama administration, a first step toward allowing internet providers such as Comcast, AT&T and Verizon to sell the browsing habits of their customers . The Federal Communications Commission rule was designed to give consumers greater control over how internet service providers share information.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New York Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

US News Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News What would Jesus say about same-sex marriage? (Jul '15) 2 min The Troll Stopper 5,418
News 'Free Kim Davis': This is just what gay rights ... (Sep '15) 2 min Jedimaster of All 25,291
News The Latest: Clinton faults Trump for low number... 3 min Geezer 4
Election 'Fox News Sunday' to Host Kentucky Senate Debate (Oct '10) 8 min AMERICAN SUNSHINE 262,579
News BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09) 11 min tuffet 239,580
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 11 min Cheech the Conser... 1,509,819
News Trump takes aim at Obama's efforts to curb glob... 18 min Fcvk tRump 42
Gay Skype !! 59 min Name below 130
News Fights erupt at pro-Trump rally on California b... 2 hr Ronald 163
News Ellison says Democrats must fight Republicans a... 2 hr Retribution 173
See all US News Discussions

Find what you want!

Search US News Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. Afghanistan
  4. South Korea
  5. China
  1. Hong Kong
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Wall Street
  4. Mexico
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,482 • Total comments across all topics: 279,890,299

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC