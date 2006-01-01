House panel asks White House for any ...

House panel asks White House for any evidence Donald Trump's phones were tapped

There are 17 comments on the GlobalNews story from 13 hrs ago, titled House panel asks White House for any evidence Donald Trump's phones were tapped. In it, GlobalNews reports that:

The House intelligence committee asked the executive branch to provide by Monday any evidence to support President Donald Trump 's claim that his phones were tapped at Trump Tower during the election, a senior congressional aide said Saturday. The request was made in a letter sent by committee chairman, Rep. Devin Nunes, R-Calif., and the panel's ranking Democrat, Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., according to the aide, who wasn't authorized to discuss the request by name and requested anonymity.

anonymous

New York, NY

#1 11 hrs ago
A very reasonable question! It's time that Trump learn not to cry wolf. That's what everyone means about what is or isn't acting presidential. Don't expect people to go on being apologists for that crud.

kuda

Edison, NJ

#3 9 hrs ago
anonymous wrote:
A very reasonable question! It's time that Trump learn not to cry wolf. That's what everyone means about what is or isn't acting presidential. Don't expect people to go on being apologists for that crud.
That's actually what Trump's apologists like most about him -- his disingenuous blathering, unfounded accusations ("lock her up")-- because they're anarchists, and he panders to them to get their personal admiration and support. As his behavior has become increasingly erratic, divisive and generally unpresidential, they've cheered him on. They'll continue not only be his apologists, but also to mimic his uncouth demeanor and crude antics. Birds of a feather, they and Trump all feed off one other.

Most importantly, this is Trump's side show (including "crying wolf"), which serves to distract public attention and redirect it from the multitude of pattern of political corruption associated with his campaign, election and conduct in office.

I believe that the normal, and some not so normal, Republicans will stop apologizing for Trump when they determine that he's no longer a "useful" idiot, but a hinderance to their own and their Party's political agenda -- the same being true regarding Putin and the Russians. We're already seeing them starting to bale, both here and abroad.

Fcvk tRump

Madison, WI

#4 7 hrs ago
anonymous wrote:
A very reasonable question! It's time that Trump learn not to cry wolf. That's what everyone means about what is or isn't acting presidential. Don't expect people to go on being apologists for that crud.
This so-called president is the one who said he had "proof" after another late night alt-right internet binge.

Why would he be withholding this "proof" while demanding an investigation?

It's all obfuscation while he's -very- busy dismantling the Republic through deregulation and his refusal to fill functionary position in all departments.

Disgusting.

kuda

Edison, NJ

#5 7 hrs ago
How many months will lapse before Trump gets impeached or convicted for felonies?
1) 01 - 06
2) 07 - 12
3) 13 - 18
4) 19 - 24
5) More than 24

Cordwainer Trout

Elizabethtown, KY

#7 6 hrs ago
It has been well established, that agents of corruption inside various intelligence agencies, at the request of Obama, hacked into various lines of communication between Trump team members and many others, domestic and international. The illegal leaks of their actual conversations given to the press and fake news media proves this. Democrats shy from asking for any "proof" of their fake claims of collusion between Trump and the Russians. They deserve any and all exposures of their own collusion and fake news.

Lawrence Wolf

“Happiness comes through giving”

Since: Feb 08

75,429

Location hidden
#9 2 hrs ago
Cordwainer Trout wrote:
It has been well established, that agents of corruption inside various intelligence agencies, at the request of Obama, hacked into various lines of communication between Trump team members and many others, domestic and international. The illegal leaks of their actual conversations given to the press and fake news media proves this. Democrats shy from asking for any "proof" of their fake claims of collusion between Trump and the Russians. They deserve any and all exposures of their own collusion and fake news.
From which molar are you hearing about those "agents of corruption"?

Lawrence Wolf

“Happiness comes through giving”

Since: Feb 08

75,429

Location hidden
#10 2 hrs ago
Trump is already trying to slither away from his phone-tapping hallucination. He is more and more sinking into his alternative universe, and by the time he is ousted, he may not even realize it.

Earl

Fayetteville, GA

#11 2 hrs ago
Lawrence Wolf wrote:
Trump is already trying to slither away from his phone-tapping hallucination. He is more and more sinking into his alternative universe, and by the time he is ousted, he may not even realize it.
MAGA, perverted freak.

Lawrence Wolf

“Happiness comes through giving”

Since: Feb 08

75,429

Location hidden
#13 1 hr ago
Earl wrote:
<quoted text>MAGA, perverted freak.
Get away from the mirror.

NotSoDivineMsM

“The REAL Founding Fathers!!!!!”

Since: Jun 08

30,731

Oakland

#14 1 hr ago
The clock is ticking away and the evidence is not coming, apparently.

Intel panel calls for wiretap evidence by Monday

http://thehill.com/homenews/house/323554-hous...

A conservative link for you naysayers......hehehehehehe... ....Even sane Republicans are suspicious of #45's allegations.......

Faith

New Baltimore, MI

#15 1 hr ago
Here's what we DO know as being factual.... Hillary Clinton DID use a private email server to discuss classified matters in tens of thousands of emails among her and her criminal associates.

Ans her Husband DID have "phone sex" on official phone lines while the Russians and Israels listened in, trying not to laugh.

Lawrence Wolf

“Happiness comes through giving”

Since: Feb 08

75,429

Location hidden
#16 1 hr ago
Earl wrote:
<quoted text>MAGA, perverted freak.
You leaving the U.S. would be a good start.

Judged:

RushFan666

Since: Oct 14

1,185

Location hidden
#17 1 hr ago
Someone actually wants proof of this claim.

Just read his tweets, what more proof could anybody need?

In other news, doctors have determined the president is possibly suffering with irritable bowel syndrome with a strange side effect. AMA has approved a new name for it.

IBS with Twitter!

Retribution

Philadelphia, PA

#18 1 hr ago
Cordwainer Trout wrote:
It has been well established, that agents of corruption inside various intelligence agencies, at the request of Obama, hacked into various lines of communication between Trump team members and many others, domestic and international. The illegal leaks of their actual conversations given to the press and fake news media proves this. Democrats shy from asking for any "proof" of their fake claims of collusion between Trump and the Russians. They deserve any and all exposures of their own collusion and fake news.
"It has been well established, that agents of corruption inside various intelligence agencies, at the request of Obama, hacked into various lines of communication between Trump team members and many others, domestic and international"

If you know that then Donald Trump knows. Tomorrow trump has to present any evidence he has to the House Committee investigating the allegations.

Trump gets to show up or shut up.

I'm betting on crickets.

Retribution

Philadelphia, PA

#19 1 hr ago
Faith wrote:
Here's what we DO know as being factual.... Hillary Clinton DID use a private email server to discuss classified matters in tens of thousands of emails among her and her criminal associates.

Ans her Husband DID have "phone sex" on official phone lines while the Russians and Israels listened in, trying not to laugh.
Donald Trump's golden showers trumps (no pun intended) all of that.

Judged:

Chilli J

“So it's not you, It's them?”

Since: Jun 11

15,272

Location hidden
#20 45 min ago
Time for the big reveal.

It's the big show down.

So Trump has evidence

of wire tapping. Or not.

If he has none. It'll prove

that Trump lied...again!
red in Texas

Deer Park, TX

#21 7 min ago
Donald Trump is the President and he does not answer to anybody. If he says that Obama spied on him....it is the truth. He does not need proof. Donald Trump does not lie.

