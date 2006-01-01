House panel asks White House for any evidence Donald Trump's phones were tapped
There are 17 comments on the GlobalNews story from 13 hrs ago, titled House panel asks White House for any evidence Donald Trump's phones were tapped. In it, GlobalNews reports that:
The House intelligence committee asked the executive branch to provide by Monday any evidence to support President Donald Trump 's claim that his phones were tapped at Trump Tower during the election, a senior congressional aide said Saturday. The request was made in a letter sent by committee chairman, Rep. Devin Nunes, R-Calif., and the panel's ranking Democrat, Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., according to the aide, who wasn't authorized to discuss the request by name and requested anonymity.
#1 11 hrs ago
A very reasonable question! It's time that Trump learn not to cry wolf. That's what everyone means about what is or isn't acting presidential. Don't expect people to go on being apologists for that crud.
#3 9 hrs ago
That's actually what Trump's apologists like most about him -- his disingenuous blathering, unfounded accusations ("lock her up")-- because they're anarchists, and he panders to them to get their personal admiration and support. As his behavior has become increasingly erratic, divisive and generally unpresidential, they've cheered him on. They'll continue not only be his apologists, but also to mimic his uncouth demeanor and crude antics. Birds of a feather, they and Trump all feed off one other.
Most importantly, this is Trump's side show (including "crying wolf"), which serves to distract public attention and redirect it from the multitude of pattern of political corruption associated with his campaign, election and conduct in office.
I believe that the normal, and some not so normal, Republicans will stop apologizing for Trump when they determine that he's no longer a "useful" idiot, but a hinderance to their own and their Party's political agenda -- the same being true regarding Putin and the Russians. We're already seeing them starting to bale, both here and abroad.
#4 7 hrs ago
This so-called president is the one who said he had "proof" after another late night alt-right internet binge.
Why would he be withholding this "proof" while demanding an investigation?
It's all obfuscation while he's -very- busy dismantling the Republic through deregulation and his refusal to fill functionary position in all departments.
Disgusting.
#5 7 hrs ago
How many months will lapse before Trump gets impeached or convicted for felonies?
1) 01 - 06
2) 07 - 12
3) 13 - 18
4) 19 - 24
5) More than 24
#7 6 hrs ago
It has been well established, that agents of corruption inside various intelligence agencies, at the request of Obama, hacked into various lines of communication between Trump team members and many others, domestic and international. The illegal leaks of their actual conversations given to the press and fake news media proves this. Democrats shy from asking for any "proof" of their fake claims of collusion between Trump and the Russians. They deserve any and all exposures of their own collusion and fake news.
“Happiness comes through giving”
Since: Feb 08
75,429
Location hidden
#9 2 hrs ago
From which molar are you hearing about those "agents of corruption"?
“Happiness comes through giving”
Since: Feb 08
75,429
Location hidden
#10 2 hrs ago
Trump is already trying to slither away from his phone-tapping hallucination. He is more and more sinking into his alternative universe, and by the time he is ousted, he may not even realize it.
#11 2 hrs ago
MAGA, perverted freak.
“Happiness comes through giving”
Since: Feb 08
75,429
Location hidden
#13 1 hr ago
Get away from the mirror.
“The REAL Founding Fathers!!!!!”
Since: Jun 08
30,731
Oakland
#14 1 hr ago
The clock is ticking away and the evidence is not coming, apparently.
Intel panel calls for wiretap evidence by Monday
http://thehill.com/homenews/house/323554-hous...
A conservative link for you naysayers......hehehehehehe... ....Even sane Republicans are suspicious of #45's allegations.......
#15 1 hr ago
Here's what we DO know as being factual.... Hillary Clinton DID use a private email server to discuss classified matters in tens of thousands of emails among her and her criminal associates.
Ans her Husband DID have "phone sex" on official phone lines while the Russians and Israels listened in, trying not to laugh.
|
“Happiness comes through giving”
Since: Feb 08
75,429
Location hidden
|
#16 1 hr ago
You leaving the U.S. would be a good start.
Since: Oct 14
1,185
Location hidden
#17 1 hr ago
Someone actually wants proof of this claim.
Just read his tweets, what more proof could anybody need?
In other news, doctors have determined the president is possibly suffering with irritable bowel syndrome with a strange side effect. AMA has approved a new name for it.
IBS with Twitter!
#18 1 hr ago
"It has been well established, that agents of corruption inside various intelligence agencies, at the request of Obama, hacked into various lines of communication between Trump team members and many others, domestic and international"
If you know that then Donald Trump knows. Tomorrow trump has to present any evidence he has to the House Committee investigating the allegations.
Trump gets to show up or shut up.
I'm betting on crickets.
#19 1 hr ago
Donald Trump's golden showers trumps (no pun intended) all of that.
“So it's not you, It's them?”
Since: Jun 11
15,272
Location hidden
#20 45 min ago
Time for the big reveal.
It's the big show down.
So Trump has evidence
of wire tapping. Or not.
If he has none. It'll prove
that Trump lied...again!
#21 7 min ago
Donald Trump is the President and he does not answer to anybody. If he says that Obama spied on him....it is the truth. He does not need proof. Donald Trump does not lie.
