Hillary Clinton 'ready to come out of...

Hillary Clinton 'ready to come out of the woods,' but watching the news is hard

There are 5 comments on the The San Diego Union-Tribune story from 12 hrs ago, titled Hillary Clinton 'ready to come out of the woods,' but watching the news is hard. In it, The San Diego Union-Tribune reports that:

Hillary Clinton speaks at the Society of Irish Women's annual dinner on St. Patrick's Day in her late father's hometown in Scranton, Pa., on March 17, 2017. Hillary Clinton speaks at the Society of Irish Women's annual dinner on St. Patrick's Day in her late father's hometown in Scranton, Pa., on March 17, 2017.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at The San Diego Union-Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
Cordwainer Trout

Campbellsville, KY

#1 10 hrs ago
There is no common ground with criminals and traitors. Hillary should not be given a pass on the multi-Administration violation of U.S. Law she has personally perpetrated in addition to the collusion and conspiracy she has practiced to force Communist type autocratic domination of the American people. Fellow conspirators have admitted only yesterday they handed her information allowing her fake ability to answer debate questions. That is a Federal offense, too. Do women in America actually want to associate with such corruption?
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

CodeTalker

“Watching The Children Rant”

Since: Feb 17

524

Location hidden
#2 7 hrs ago
After a day of high end fashion shopping and having Huma drag her $2500 purse around, Hillary tries a new hair do to go with her reconstructive surgery so she can run for NYC Mayor. News at eleven about the shoes she bought.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Trump your President

Merritt Island, FL

#3 4 hrs ago
Refusal to accept the result of the election is a threat to democracy.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
jonjedi

Piscataway, NJ

#4 4 hrs ago
Trump your President wrote:
Refusal to accept the result of the election is a threat to democracy.
It is also the hallmark of me and my crybaby friends. We just can't accept the fact that most Americans think people like us are complete sh!t heads.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
gulf01

Vero Beach, FL

#5 4 hrs ago
Hilary Clinton is just like the "Rocky" statue in Philadelphia.....revered by many but fake. Women who support her are dupes who should be ashamed. Donna Brazille should be behind bars. What a pathetic country this has turned out to be. The liberal media, Rachel Maddow, Lawrence Odonnel, Chris Mathews, Chris Hayes, Snoop Dog and his smart mouth buddy....all misguided phonies.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

US News Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News GOP rep under fire for tweet about "somebody el... 1 min Frogface Kate 50
Election 'Fox News Sunday' to Host Kentucky Senate Debate (Oct '10) 1 min huntcoyotes 260,606
News Trump's repeated claim that he won a 'landslide... 4 min jonjedi 7,115
News 'Shut up!' 4 min Chilli J 24
News Young Americans: Most see Trump as illegitimate... 6 min anonymous 3
News Top Saudi prince to meet Trump in White House v... 7 min Jim-ca 95
News Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08) 7 min cpeter1313 313,556
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 10 min Cheech the Conser... 1,507,122
News BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09) 1 hr District 1 239,038
News Trump supporters cheer his combative stance wit... 1 hr Jim-ca 1,003
News Republicans join Democrats against Trump's Grea... 1 hr Regolith Based Li... 27
Gay Skype !! 5 hr Cut 32 11
See all US News Discussions

Find what you want!

Search US News Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Supreme Court
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Wikileaks
  4. Northern Ireland
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,368 • Total comments across all topics: 279,640,764

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC