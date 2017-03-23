Harrison Ford says he was distracted when he flew over plane
In this December 10, 2015 file photo, Harrison Ford greets fans during a Star Wars fan event in Sydney, Australia. Ford told an air traffic controller he was distracted and concerned about turbulence from another aircraft when he mistakenly landed his small plane on a taxiway at a Southern California airport in Feb. 2017.
#1 16 hrs ago
I luv Harrison Ford! I think this photo of him is faked, even so, he still looks good. I like his personality in all his movies, so cool like.
#2 2 hrs ago
After seeing this article, I got the urge to watch one of Harrison's movies last night. I think I'll watch another one tonight.
