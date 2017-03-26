Harrison Ford called himself a 'schmu...

Harrison Ford called himself a 'schmuck' after plane mishap

Read more: WHNT-TV Huntsville

Actor Harrison Ford described himself as a "schmuck" after he mistakenly landed his small plane on a taxiway at a Southern California airport last month. In audio recordings released by the Federal Aviation Authority, Ford said he was distracted by two jets during the airport runway mishap on February 13. The veteran actor was flying a small plane that mistakenly landed on a taxiway of a Santa Ana airport, flying directly over a waiting American Airlines Boeing 737 commercial jet that had 116 people aboard, federal officials said.

