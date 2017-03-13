There are on the NOLA.com story from 12 hrs ago, titled Government has many ways to surveil people, White House adviser says. In it, NOLA.com reports that:

Senior White House adviser Kellyanne Conway says the government has many options available to conduct surveillance against citizens beyond wiretapping. In an interview with the Bergen County Record published Sunday, Conway had said that people should think beyond wiretapping in terms of monitoring individuals, saying "there are many ways to surveil each other."

