Government has many ways to surveil people, White House adviser says
There are 18 comments on the NOLA.com story from 12 hrs ago, titled Government has many ways to surveil people, White House adviser says.
Senior White House adviser Kellyanne Conway says the government has many options available to conduct surveillance against citizens beyond wiretapping. In an interview with the Bergen County Record published Sunday, Conway had said that people should think beyond wiretapping in terms of monitoring individuals, saying "there are many ways to surveil each other."
#1 12 hrs ago
People who think otherwise are naive.
#2 11 hrs ago
The issue is not how many ways the government has to conduct surveillance. The issue is who is doing it and who has access to the information. The government is indiscriminately collecting vast amounts information without warrants and there is very little control over who has access to it. many of those who have access apparently have no fear of illegally distributing that information to the media, political allies, foreign governments, business associates, terrorist groups, etc.
#3 11 hrs ago
#MicrowaveUprising!
“Watching The Children Rant”
#4 10 hrs ago
Well after all it worked for Lenin, Hitler and Obama. Lynch had to sign of on the Trump Tower surveillance on the server. She is just another Obama commie clone.
“It's Time to Defeat Terrorism ”
#6 8 hrs ago
Conway is right to show many occasions in which Trump was wiretapped and the information was leaked to the NY Times that boasted to his liberal America hater Jihadists readers admitting the wiretapping. Clearly, there are lots of leaks that prove the wiretapping of Trump election campaign including hacking to his server as called for by the FISA that Obama and his aides in the DOJ demanded unlawfully. President Donald Trump is right to dismiss the ridicules demand of same old sold-out to our enemies John McCain who lost his mind after being sold out to the Clinton Foundation for millions of dollars in bribe. McCain does not represent the interests of America but he support the Mozlem Brotherhood thigs of ISIS led by Caliph Baghdadi who thanks McCain for betraying the American people and Israel and providing him lots of weapons against both countries. McCain is a shameless senile sick old man who tries to destroy America and the GOP at the same time and that's why he must be recalled and sent home where he cannot cause more damage to the American people as he did for 30 years.
“Happiness comes through giving”
#7 8 hrs ago
I don't know how Kellyanne sleeps, constantly having to cover for her buffoonish boss. Maybe she too is a sociopath.
#9 8 hrs ago
Gathering information on potential security threats is exactly what is expected of America's counterintelligence agencies. If Trump associates were targets of surveillance then it's because they were involved in possible conspiracies against the United States. Warrantless wiretapping and surveillance are permissible in defense of terrorism and adversaries' plots against the United States.
#11 8 hrs ago
The surveillance information that was collected is going to be the key material that gets Donald Trump impeached and a Marine Corps firing squad for conspiring against the United States
Trump wouldn't have been targeted had he not been deceptivep
#12 7 hrs ago
Lynch was the Attorney General
The attorney general doesn't finalize investigations.
Are you repeating more conservative idiocy floating around on Republican Fake Media?
The attorney general determine the evidence after the investigative agencies complete their investigations if the case is prosecutable
#13 7 hrs ago
I understand that conway is teaming up with kevin trudeau to write a new book "Tin Foil Hat Styles 'They' Don't Want You to Know About.'
#14 7 hrs ago
Of course they do. they also have ways to prove that some imbecile has lied to the people of America.
#15 7 hrs ago
I've got to say that I don't get why people are so high on Kellyanne.
Ann Coulter is too far right for my tastes, but if you want to maybe get some usable information, I'd listen to her versus Kellyanne.
#17 6 hrs ago
Would someone tell Canine Conway there is only one cure.
#19 3 hrs ago
Keep dreaming snowflake, never going to happen, if anyone ends up being prosecuted it sure won't be president Trump, the New York Times published the information on January 20th saying there was covert surveillance of Trump tower, the information was leaked, that is a felony, ask yourself why the alt-leftists got so quiet, they are afraid their collusion with their puppet master Putin will be exposed.
Try preparation H for the butt hurt, the alt-leftists are going to give Trump a veto proof majority in 2018, this is fun to watch, by the time this is over all the alt-leftists will think Bush is still president and Putin is invading North Korea.
#22 2 hrs ago
People can freely search the Internet for the science involved in surveillance. That doesn't mean they'll know the whole story or the goals behind its use in this country.
Personally I would speculate that there is wide scale surveillance that is masked behind the collective unconscious of the public. Essentially, we sleepwalk and repeat things that are leaked to the public at some level. That makes it very hard to trace the leaks back to the source. Someone with a good understanding of mob psychology could use surveillance to steer elections, etc.
The nitty-gritty is the details of clandestine operations in real time. If plans are made, spied on and acted on in real time, you know that your spy is direct connected to your "adversary". It would not be good strategy for the Obama administration to do such things. First, the "zombie" public tends to try to trace back to the source by a kind of subconscious deductive reasoning. Second, there's always a kind of addiction formula where the zombies would need a larger fix all the time. The news gained by spying has to be worth the risk of public blowback.
If there was spying, I'm guessing that it was about Russia and by some rationalization based on bogus legality. Otherwise, I'd predict that any spying that might have happened was likely the result of that same old media/aristocracy complex that we all tap dance to because that inner id of ours does NOT to get attention and answer questions. Deep down inside, we're convinced that we're the ones who are spying and the most cynical predators of our society know our fears and use them for personal gain. They know that we will gladly burn the witches as long as we are confident that we won't be labelled as such.
My judgement on it all? Screw them all. The stalker public, the voyeurs and the politicians who demand my DNA records. Tear each other apart. It couldn't happen to a nicer country.
#24 53 min ago
I'm now designing a line of "Microwave-proof Anti-Surveillance Helmets" created especially for the tRumpkin in YOU. These handcrafted helmets are made in America, by Americans, of high-quality tinfoil from godknowswhere. They are one-size-fits-all, and customizable for a perfect fit every time....But WAIT. There's MORE! Protect your furry loved ones from "bad, sick Obamarays" with my NEW line of "MicrowaveProofAntiSpy Helmets" for pets! Your furbabies will thank you for it....DO NOT be fooled by Ivanka's cheap imitations; Look for the Tinhat that knows where it's at; OneWomynRiot Productions......
#25 45 min ago
I find it gratifying to know that our government is ever vigilant in protecting us from traitors, terrorists and enemies of the state that may be hiding themselves in our midst.
I hope that the NSA has every computer, fax machine, cell phone, security camera and microphone on Earth rigged.
#26 43 min ago
Love your post BTW; my prior post isn't directed @ you, but is a shameless promotion of my own product created with tRumpkins' health needs in mind.
