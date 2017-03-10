GOP-run committee backs Trump's pick ...

GOP-run committee backs Trump's pick for US envoy to Israel

There are 1 comment on the WDUN-AM Gainesville story from 14 hrs ago, titled GOP-run committee backs Trump's pick for US envoy to Israel. In it, WDUN-AM Gainesville reports that:

A Republican-led Senate committee on Thursday narrowly approved the nomination of the combative lawyer selected by President Donald Trump to be ambassador to Israel, brushing aside concerns that David Friedman lacked the temperament for such a critical diplomatic post. Members of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee voted largely along party lines, 12-9, to recommend that the full Senate consider Friedman's nomination.

Hostis Publicus

Columbus, OH

#2 10 hrs ago
Just what the government needs.......another sleazy lawyer!
