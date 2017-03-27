GOP Rep. Chris Stewart booed at Salt Lake City town hall
There are 7 comments on the WTOC-TV Savannah story from 13 hrs ago, titled GOP Rep. Chris Stewart booed at Salt Lake City town hall. In it, WTOC-TV Savannah reports that:
Stewart says he knows that many of those attending his town hall in heavily Democratic Salt Lake City probably... . A woman shouts during Republican U.S. Rep. Chris Stewart town hall meeting Friday, March 31, 2017, in Salt Lake City.
|
“Watching The Children Rant”
Since: Feb 17
839
Location hidden
|
#1 7 hrs ago
Wow, the whiners and paid shills are really losing it. She looks like a liberal.
|
#3 6 hrs ago
Utah's pitch fork diplomacy does nothing to exemplify how reasoned and passive the population of Republican Mormons are in Utah.
Trump's agenda ain't obviously working even among the pockets of traditional Republican strongholds
|
#4 5 hrs ago
Nothing was working anyways. Both parties had abandoned the working people and at least they are beginning to listen under this president.
|
#5 5 hrs ago
Because liberals are throwing a tantrum?
What works is results. That would be JOBS! It's about JOBS.
He does probably need to be reminded on an hourly basis.
|
#10 23 min ago
True, the last guy saw 17 million jobs created during his presidency, so the bar is established. Trump has a baseline of 250 000 created jobs per month to meet, hopefully exceed.
He'd better get going. His Republican predecessors has never produced job grow or economic broad prosperity using the same formula Donald Trump is currently in the midst of implementing. So we will have a sobering look see.
|
#11 17 min ago
"Nothing was working anyways"
If you don't have the skills to compete, or resided in a region with limited economic development opportunities, that would be true.
Employers aren't recruiting engineers in areas known for producing day labors.
|
#12 1 min ago
At least the focus is on bringing jobs to people now. Getting people qualified is another story.
|
|
