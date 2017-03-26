GOP House intel chairman met source on White House grounds
There are 5 comments on the WSFA-TV Montgomery story from 10 hrs ago, titled GOP House intel chairman met source on White House grounds. In it, WSFA-TV Montgomery reports that:
The Republican chairman of the House intelligence committee met on the White House grounds with the source of the claim that communications involving President Donald Trump's associates were caught up in "incidental" surveillance, the congressman's spokesman said Monday. The meeting occurred before Nunes disclosed at a news conference last Wednesday that U.S. spy agencies may have inadvertently captured Trump and his associates in routine targeting of foreigners' communications.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at WSFA-TV Montgomery.
|
#2 8 hrs ago
http://www.breitbart.com/big-government/2017/... LOL !! most embarrassing to say the least ! WHO WANTS TO KEEP THE WAGGLING WEINER !?
|
#4 6 hrs ago
As the most important of our fake president's sources for fake news, Breitbart is beyond embarrassing.
|
#5 2 hrs ago
intel it's Moore Law here www.intel/i7
;-00000
|
#6 1 hr ago
What a farce. Nunes broke a bogus intelligence find from an aid working for Donald Trump
This guy is disparately trying to void and undermine the House Intelligence Committees' investigation.
More corruption and skunk politics. This is a lame attempt to give Loser Donald Trump a reprieve
|
#8 13 min ago
Democrats no longer get to define what is appropriate behavior for others. Nunes addressed the media before he addressed Trump. It was totally appropriate to inform the President of the United States. Any attempt by Democrats to say that isn't the case is simply another attempt at diminishing the Presidency.
|
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
US News Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump's immigration crackdown is hurting US far...
|2 min
|Well Well
|18
|Texas, Red States Join Court Fight to Back Trum...
|3 min
|Cordwainer Trout
|3
|Dizzy Chuck Schumer
|5 min
|Tail pipe Patti
|3
|Trump charges, without evidence, millions voted...
|8 min
|Sandra
|95
|Stocks sink as 'Trump trade' flips into reverse
|10 min
|Cordwainer Trout
|11
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|16 min
|sonicfilter
|1,509,496
|Rolly: Black is beautiful, as long as you're a ...
|16 min
|theydontseeit
|1
|Fights erupt at pro-Trump rally on California b...
|33 min
|Chris Rather
|129
|Trump's repeated claim that he won a 'landslide...
|34 min
|Tm Cln
|7,581
|Gay Skype !!
|1 hr
|cam play
|122
|
|Ellison says Democrats must fight Republicans a...
|1 hr
|DR X
|129
Find what you want!
Search US News Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC