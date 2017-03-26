There are on the WSFA-TV Montgomery story from 10 hrs ago, titled GOP House intel chairman met source on White House grounds. In it, WSFA-TV Montgomery reports that:

The Republican chairman of the House intelligence committee met on the White House grounds with the source of the claim that communications involving President Donald Trump's associates were caught up in "incidental" surveillance, the congressman's spokesman said Monday. The meeting occurred before Nunes disclosed at a news conference last Wednesday that U.S. spy agencies may have inadvertently captured Trump and his associates in routine targeting of foreigners' communications.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at WSFA-TV Montgomery.