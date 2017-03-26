GOP House intel chairman met source o...

GOP House intel chairman met source on White House grounds

There are 5 comments on the WSFA-TV Montgomery story from 10 hrs ago, titled GOP House intel chairman met source on White House grounds. In it, WSFA-TV Montgomery reports that:

The Republican chairman of the House intelligence committee met on the White House grounds with the source of the claim that communications involving President Donald Trump's associates were caught up in "incidental" surveillance, the congressman's spokesman said Monday. The meeting occurred before Nunes disclosed at a news conference last Wednesday that U.S. spy agencies may have inadvertently captured Trump and his associates in routine targeting of foreigners' communications.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at WSFA-TV Montgomery.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
ima-Ilis Myka Ashante

El Paso, TX

#2 8 hrs ago
http://www.breitbart.com/big-government/2017/... LOL !! most embarrassing to say the least ! WHO WANTS TO KEEP THE WAGGLING WEINER !?

Judged:

3

3

3

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Fcvk tRump

Madison, WI

#4 6 hrs ago
ima-Ilis Myka Ashante wrote:
http://www.breitbart.com/big-g overnment/2017/03/26/report-hu ma-abedin-working-hard-to-save -marriage-with-anthony-weiner/ LOL !! most embarrassing to say the least ! WHO WANTS TO KEEP THE WAGGLING WEINER !?
As the most important of our fake president's sources for fake news, Breitbart is beyond embarrassing.

Judged:

2

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Gooooogle AZ

Phoenix, AZ

#5 2 hrs ago
intel it's Moore Law here www.intel/i7

;-00000
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Retribution

Philadelphia, PA

#6 1 hr ago
What a farce. Nunes broke a bogus intelligence find from an aid working for Donald Trump

This guy is disparately trying to void and undermine the House Intelligence Committees' investigation.

More corruption and skunk politics. This is a lame attempt to give Loser Donald Trump a reprieve

Judged:

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Cordwainer Trout

Campbellsville, KY

#8 13 min ago
Democrats no longer get to define what is appropriate behavior for others. Nunes addressed the media before he addressed Trump. It was totally appropriate to inform the President of the United States. Any attempt by Democrats to say that isn't the case is simply another attempt at diminishing the Presidency.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

US News Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trump's immigration crackdown is hurting US far... 2 min Well Well 18
News Texas, Red States Join Court Fight to Back Trum... 3 min Cordwainer Trout 3
Dizzy Chuck Schumer 5 min Tail pipe Patti 3
News Trump charges, without evidence, millions voted... 8 min Sandra 95
News Stocks sink as 'Trump trade' flips into reverse 10 min Cordwainer Trout 11
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 16 min sonicfilter 1,509,496
News Rolly: Black is beautiful, as long as you're a ... 16 min theydontseeit 1
News Fights erupt at pro-Trump rally on California b... 33 min Chris Rather 129
News Trump's repeated claim that he won a 'landslide... 34 min Tm Cln 7,581
Gay Skype !! 1 hr cam play 122
News Ellison says Democrats must fight Republicans a... 1 hr DR X 129
See all US News Discussions

Find what you want!

Search US News Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Wall Street
  1. Iran
  2. Oakland
  3. Mexico
  4. Afghanistan
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,652 • Total comments across all topics: 279,867,419

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC