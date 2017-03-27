GOP failure in Congress boosts Medica...

GOP failure in Congress boosts Medicaid effort in Kansas

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: Greenwich Citizen

Kansas state Sen. Rob Olson, right, R-Olathe, confers with Sen. Dennis Pyle, left, R-Hiawatha, during the Senate's debate on a bill expanding the state's Medicaid program, Monday, March 27, 2017, at the Statehouse in Topeka, Kan. The two oppose the measure but supporters have been buoyed by the failure of Republicans in Washington to pass a bill repealing the 2010 federal law encouraging states to expand their Medicaid programs.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Greenwich Citizen.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

US News Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Immigration Under Trump: Hate Messages Flood Ma... 3 min 9th Grader 24
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 5 min sonicfilter 1,509,639
News BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09) 8 min WelbyMD 239,551
Election 'Fox News Sunday' to Host Kentucky Senate Debate (Oct '10) 8 min Big Jake 262,477
News Blaming conservatives, Trump signals new openne... 9 min Just Think 38
News Ivanka Trump: A White House force, just not an ... 11 min NotSoDivineMsM 184
News Battery Power Gives Boost to Renewables 15 min Into The Night 81
News Fights erupt at pro-Trump rally on California b... 28 min Hillary got thumped 153
News Trump's repeated claim that he won a 'landslide... 33 min fast freddie 7,648
News Ellison says Democrats must fight Republicans a... 35 min Hillary got thumped 155
Gay Skype !! 1 hr jasonb210b 125
See all US News Discussions

Find what you want!

Search US News Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Wall Street
  1. Iran
  2. Oakland
  3. Mexico
  4. Afghanistan
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,693 • Total comments across all topics: 279,882,219

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC