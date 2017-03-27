GOP failure in Congress boosts Medicaid effort in Kansas
Kansas state Sen. Rob Olson, right, R-Olathe, confers with Sen. Dennis Pyle, left, R-Hiawatha, during the Senate's debate on a bill expanding the state's Medicaid program, Monday, March 27, 2017, at the Statehouse in Topeka, Kan. The two oppose the measure but supporters have been buoyed by the failure of Republicans in Washington to pass a bill repealing the 2010 federal law encouraging states to expand their Medicaid programs.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Greenwich Citizen.
Add your comments below
US News Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Immigration Under Trump: Hate Messages Flood Ma...
|3 min
|9th Grader
|24
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|5 min
|sonicfilter
|1,509,639
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|8 min
|WelbyMD
|239,551
|'Fox News Sunday' to Host Kentucky Senate Debate (Oct '10)
|8 min
|Big Jake
|262,477
|Blaming conservatives, Trump signals new openne...
|9 min
|Just Think
|38
|Ivanka Trump: A White House force, just not an ...
|11 min
|NotSoDivineMsM
|184
|Battery Power Gives Boost to Renewables
|15 min
|Into The Night
|81
|Fights erupt at pro-Trump rally on California b...
|28 min
|Hillary got thumped
|153
|Trump's repeated claim that he won a 'landslide...
|33 min
|fast freddie
|7,648
|Ellison says Democrats must fight Republicans a...
|35 min
|Hillary got thumped
|155
|
|Gay Skype !!
|1 hr
|jasonb210b
|125
Find what you want!
Search US News Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC