GOP controls federal government but struggles to govern
There are 19 comments on the Powhatan Today story from 8 hrs ago, titled GOP controls federal government but struggles to govern. In it, Powhatan Today reports that:
House Speaker Paul Ryan, R-Wis., announces that he is abruptly pulling the troubled Republican health care overhaul bill off the House floor, at the Capitol in Washington, Friday, March 24, 2017. Just a few months ago, Republicans were cheering their good fortune, an all-Republican monopoly in Washington and the opportunity to push a conservative agenda to remake the federal government.
“Watching The Children Rant”
Since: Feb 17
727
Location hidden
#1 7 hrs ago
GOP accused of not being in complete lock step like the liberals that are like lemmings running off a cliff. They are not mature enough to formulate their own ideas and desires.
“It's Time to Defeat Terrorism ”
Since: May 11
7,111
NYC
#2 7 hrs ago
The GOP failed to give great Trump’s healthcare to the American people because of major mistakes made by Speaker Paul Ryan who had more than 7 years to unite the GOP behind any consensus health care bill to repeal and replace Obamacare. Millions of Americans elderly and sick as well as young are denied Obamacare and prefers to pay fine to IRS which is cheaper than the thousands of dollars in Obamacare fees and deductible. Obamacare repeal and replacement is urgent since millions of Americans dying because of Obamacare and the replacement is urgent for America and for Trump and his agenda that could fall apart due to failed Speaker Paul Ryan who was hiding the bill from the Freedom Caucus until the recent week or two. These Establishment Paul Ryan is locked in the Establishment agenda and so is the Freedom Caucus which are all fighting for their political power while Americans losing their doctors and die untimely. Shame on them!! The Republican Party is sick and is falling apart and is dysfunctional because of the fight between Paul Ryan as Establishment billionaires’ representative and the Freedom caucus and Club for Growth and Heritage who all are fighting for interest groups. Enough is enough with GOP fighting within and destroying president trump chance to make America great again! GOP need to elect a unite type Speaker that will bring the party together and win the vote in the House. It is not surprising that the American people are angry about the failure of heath care plan of Trump while the Democrats led by the corrupt Pelosi and Schumer take advantage of the anarchy in the GOP House of reps and failed Speaker Ryan and aiming at changing Trump’s great agenda and watering it down to nothing while keeping the Obamacare with few minor changes. GOP under Ryan will fail again and again even with the tax reform and therefore Ryan must go and allow the election of a leader that will get results and keep the Trump great agenda moving forward! Stop the anarchy in the GOP house by electing new Speaker before GOP lose chance of lifetime to save America from the anti-American globalist and ISIS sympathizer Democrats!
#3 7 hrs ago
7 years of crying like LittleBitches and you couldn't even get a bill through the House, despite a huge majority.
Utter incompetence.
You're -really- not very bright, are you cupcake?
SAD!!
#4 7 hrs ago
Your utterance of another political philosophy shameless pandering.
You're in a row boat navigated by a certified LOSER President attempting to throw off the yoke of his failure onto the nearest person supposedly supporting his half efforts
#5 7 hrs ago
It was the liberal party that armed the ISIS fighters and they turned their back on Israel. Obama gave things to the enemies of our allies which could be used against them and US. Trump has pledged support of Israel. The Republicans have dropped the ball when it comes to the working class people who pay the taxes and carry the load of America. Their union busting will cause them to loose support and possibly elections. Neither party gets it! It is about the people and not about the government or big money corporations. Big money talks to both parties and they have sold US down the road for too long.
The liberal total government controlling Democrats have nearly ruined America and now the only way out of this mess is through Conservative measures as well as bringing back the old work ethic and patriotic greatness of the PEOPLE.
#6 6 hrs ago
ACA has grilled the 2017 GOPriebus Congress and has lost 60x.. A Congressional record
Since: Oct 14
1,291
Location hidden
#7 6 hrs ago
I think that the GOP did a wonderful job with the effort to repeal and replace Obamacare with a better conservative version that the people of this country demanded and most importantly deserved!
After much debate and with the kind of leadership we all deserved, the GOP figured out exactly the insurance plan that worked the best.
Obamacare!
Thank you GOP, you're doing a bang up job.
Since: Oct 14
1,291
Location hidden
#8 6 hrs ago
"And the rockets red glare, The bombs bursting in air........
Gave truth through the night, That Trump was still there!"
#9 6 hrs ago
Feeling abandoned?? Naive for believing Ryancare
“Watching The Children Rant”
Since: Feb 17
727
Location hidden
#10 4 hrs ago
Seven years of slowly imploding, that's ObamaCare, Sad. You are a twinky moonbeam, soft in the head and filled with cream.
“Watching The Children Rant”
Since: Feb 17
727
Location hidden
#11 4 hrs ago
Why should I or we feel abandoned snowflake. We are 50 days into Trump's Presidency. It will all get done despite the liberals obstructionism because we have 8 years of Trump and 8 years of Pence. You blew it with Obama and backing Hillary. The people not only said no, they said Hell No.
#12 3 hrs ago
Really, don't you ever get tired of your silly straw man arguments, like a kid in a sandbox? It's not that Republicans need more time to figure out how to govern. The fact is, either they don't want to or they don’t know how to govern. They hate government and make it clear every chance they get. They seem stuck in their own fabricated alternate universe.
#14 3 hrs ago
ACA was supposed to be done the afternoon of the lowly attended Trump inauguration.
Republicans and Trump's white house staff took pictures in the oval office that afternoon as Trump signed executive orders beginning the deconstruction of ACA
You guys think America is as stupid as Trump supporters to buy your lame excuses?
Since: Oct 14
1,291
Location hidden
#16 2 hrs ago
LMFAO - Define "liberal obstructionism" when there is a republican majority in both houses of congress.
The only obstruction came from a small lunatic fringe of your party. As a side benefit, they even decided not to defund Planned Parenthood.
Thanks Baggers!
“Denny Crain”
Since: Jan 11
27,272
Location hidden
#17 2 hrs ago
ROFLMAO Democrats voted for Obamacare without knowing what was in it at all. You have to vote for it to find out what is in it :)
“Denny Crain”
Since: Jan 11
27,272
Location hidden
#18 2 hrs ago
Government is a necessary evil ! Liberals think they have a right to take what one man earned and give it to someone who did not earn it so they will get a plantation vote ! They want to buy votes with food stamps and welfare !
#19 2 hrs ago
Please repeal these programs From the Trailer Park States won by Tramp
#20 1 hr ago
And strangely enough now, seven years later Republicans in red states are holding on to ACA as if their lives are depending on ACA's access to physicians to save and improve their lives.
Republican governors refuse to surrender the Medicaid expansion programs, many are at odds with ideological House Republicans from their states
#21 1 hr ago
Since it's liberals who overwhelmingly fund the federal government due to Republicans' economic dependency on the federal government agencies your idea is not based in fact.
It's Republicans in the poorest red states who cannot afford to send revenues to the U.S. Treasury to cover their financial request from the federal government.
Those are verifiable facts. Low wage earners in Republican legislated states are the least paid and recipients of subsidies needed to keep those populations out of poverty. They are economic calamities and a fiscal drain on the population of us taxpayers.
