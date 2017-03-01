There are on the Powhatan Today story from 13 hrs ago, titled Gianforte says he can secure GOP nomination for Zinke's seat. In it, Powhatan Today reports that:

Technology entrepreneur Greg Gianforte says he has commitments from enough delegates to secure the Republican nomination for Montana's special election for the U.S. House. Gianforte says 140 of about 200 Republicans who will vote for the GOP candidate in Monday's special nominating convention have committed to supporting him.

