Gianforte says he can secure GOP nomination for Zinke's seat
There are 1 comment on the Powhatan Today story from 13 hrs ago, titled Gianforte says he can secure GOP nomination for Zinke's seat. In it, Powhatan Today reports that:
Technology entrepreneur Greg Gianforte says he has commitments from enough delegates to secure the Republican nomination for Montana's special election for the U.S. House. Gianforte says 140 of about 200 Republicans who will vote for the GOP candidate in Monday's special nominating convention have committed to supporting him.
#1 12 hrs ago
This moron lost the Montana governor's race last year. Most Montanans look at him as just another wealthy carpetbagger. He is NOT a Montana native but then neither is 'stinky zinke.'
