George W. Bush's lessons for President Trump: Mitch Albom
There are 4 comments on the Palladium-Item story from 13 hrs ago, titled George W. Bush's lessons for President Trump: Mitch Albom.
George W. Bush's lessons for President Trump: Mitch Albom Retroactively pining for a president who laughed at himself and took parodies in stride. Check out this story on pal-item.com: http://usat.ly/2mwCRYC I must admit, a decade ago, I did not think that George W. Bush would teach us something about wisdom.
#1 13 hrs ago
We miss Gdub, especially the liberals do ... at least he had a sense of place and humor!
#2 7 hrs ago
I love watching the losers stick their faces up a Bush butt.
Gawd it's hilarious.
#3 3 hrs ago
Bush-Baby is loving this so-called president, the mantle of "Worst President Ever" was lifted the moment he was appointed.
#4 1 hr ago
Not to worry, a Kennedy is coming to save the day in 2020. As long as Hillary doesn't run and the wife of the last President doesn't run and Oprah doesn't run, I'll be happy!
