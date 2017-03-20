GCHQ dismisses Trump Tower wiretapping claims as nonsense
There are 1 comment on the Droitwich Advertiser story from 11 hrs ago, titled GCHQ dismisses Trump Tower wiretapping claims as nonsense. In it, Droitwich Advertiser reports that:
Donald Trump's official spokesman has repeated claims that Barack Obama used GCHQ to spy on him before he became president. During a media briefing at the White House, presidential spokesman Sean Spicer drew reporters' attention to comments made earlier this week on Fox News TV by former judge Andrew Napolitano in relation to Mr Trump's controversial claim that wiretaps had been installed at his New York residence.
“Watching The Children Rant”
Since: Feb 17
511
Location hidden
#1 4 hrs ago
Such a news source. Where is the MSM hiding?
