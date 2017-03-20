GCHQ dismisses Trump Tower wiretappin...

GCHQ dismisses Trump Tower wiretapping claims as nonsense

There are 1 comment on the Droitwich Advertiser story from 11 hrs ago, titled GCHQ dismisses Trump Tower wiretapping claims as nonsense. In it, Droitwich Advertiser reports that:

Donald Trump's official spokesman has repeated claims that Barack Obama used GCHQ to spy on him before he became president. During a media briefing at the White House, presidential spokesman Sean Spicer drew reporters' attention to comments made earlier this week on Fox News TV by former judge Andrew Napolitano in relation to Mr Trump's controversial claim that wiretaps had been installed at his New York residence.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Droitwich Advertiser.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

CodeTalker

“Watching The Children Rant”

Since: Feb 17

511

Location hidden
#1 4 hrs ago
Such a news source. Where is the MSM hiding?
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

US News Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Forty-six US attorneys hired by Barack Obama ar... 1 min Chilli J 113
News Evolution vs. Creation (Jul '11) 1 min THE LONE WORKER 220,295
News Trump Accuses Obama of Tapping Phones During El... 2 min Chicagoan by Birth 612
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 2 min mdbuilder 1,506,769
News Americans oppose bathroom laws limiting transge... 2 min Imprtnrd 213
News 'Free Kim Davis': This is just what gay rights ... (Sep '15) 4 min Brenda 25,135
News Trump supporters cheer his combative stance wit... 4 min Dee Dee Dee 903
News Ohio could join in call for changing U.S. Const... 14 min jonjedi 110
News BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09) 15 min Justice Dale 238,980
News Native Hawaiian federal judge halts revised tra... 1 hr Frogface Kate 119
News Trump's first budget boosts military, cuts dome... 4 hr CodeTalker 58
See all US News Discussions

Find what you want!

Search US News Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Mexico
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Health Care
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Ireland
  4. Northern Ireland
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,139 • Total comments across all topics: 279,612,614

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC