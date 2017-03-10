Forty-six US attorneys hired by Barack Obama are asked to resign
US Attorney General Jeff Sessions is asking for the resignations of 46 attorneys hired by former president Barack Obama, the Justice Department said Friday. But the 46 who stayed on in the first weeks of the Donald Trump administration have now been asked to leave "in order to ensure a uniform transition," Justice Department spokeswoman Sarah Isgur Flores said.
#1 10 hrs ago
can't be trusted to work with President Trump ..........SO THEY'RE FIRED !!!! LOL !!
#2 10 hrs ago
Cleaning house it seems.
Saint Paul, MN
#3 9 hrs ago
Good riddance.
#4 9 hrs ago
Billy Cigar fired every US Attorney when he took office.
President Trump needs to fire every member of Obama's shadow government of saboteurs, illegal leakers and traitors.
#5 8 hrs ago
Air smells cleaner already.
Saint Paul, MN
#6 8 hrs ago
The swamp continues to drain.
#7 6 hrs ago
http://www.breitbart.com/big-government/2017/... LOL !! GOOD JOB .......Judicial Watch !
#8 4 hrs ago
It's a clean sweep!
He canned all of them who hadn't resigned - way to go Chuckie & Co.!
“Your guide to...”
Since: Feb 12
110
the Abyss
#9 2 hrs ago
Curious that none of those people from Philadelphia haven't chimed in on this.
“Watching The Children Rant”
Since: Feb 17
439
Location hidden
#10 24 min ago
There went once section of the swamp. Gurgling down the drain.
