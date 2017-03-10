There are on the Prestwichandwhitefieldguide.co.uk story from 13 hrs ago, titled Forty-six US attorneys hired by Barack Obama are asked to resign. In it, Prestwichandwhitefieldguide.co.uk reports that:

US Attorney General Jeff Sessions is asking for the resignations of 46 attorneys hired by former president Barack Obama, the Justice Department said Friday. But the 46 who stayed on in the first weeks of the Donald Trump administration have now been asked to leave "in order to ensure a uniform transition," Justice Department spokeswoman Sarah Isgur Flores said.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Prestwichandwhitefieldguide.co.uk.