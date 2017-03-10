Forty-six US attorneys hired by Barac...

Forty-six US attorneys hired by Barack Obama are asked to resign

US Attorney General Jeff Sessions is asking for the resignations of 46 attorneys hired by former president Barack Obama, the Justice Department said Friday. But the 46 who stayed on in the first weeks of the Donald Trump administration have now been asked to leave "in order to ensure a uniform transition," Justice Department spokeswoman Sarah Isgur Flores said.

ima-Ilis Myka Ashante

El Paso, TX

#1 10 hrs ago
can't be trusted to work with President Trump ..........SO THEY'RE FIRED !!!! LOL !!

Texxy

Spring, TX

#2 10 hrs ago
Cleaning house it seems.

Mikey

Saint Paul, MN

#3 9 hrs ago
Good riddance.
Trump your President

Merritt Island, FL

#4 9 hrs ago
Billy Cigar fired every US Attorney when he took office.

President Trump needs to fire every member of Obama's shadow government of saboteurs, illegal leakers and traitors.

o see the light

Lincoln, NE

#5 8 hrs ago
Air smells cleaner already.

Mikey

Saint Paul, MN

#6 8 hrs ago
The swamp continues to drain.
ima-Ilis Myka Ashante

El Paso, TX

#7 6 hrs ago
http://www.breitbart.com/big-government/2017/... LOL !! GOOD JOB .......Judicial Watch !

Trump your President

Merritt Island, FL

#8 4 hrs ago
It's a clean sweep!

He canned all of them who hadn't resigned - way to go Chuckie & Co.!
Moliner

“Your guide to...”

Since: Feb 12

110

the Abyss

#9 2 hrs ago
Curious that none of those people from Philadelphia haven't chimed in on this.
CodeTalker

“Watching The Children Rant”

Since: Feb 17

439

Location hidden
#10 24 min ago
o see the light wrote:
Air smells cleaner already.
There went once section of the swamp. Gurgling down the drain.
