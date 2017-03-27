There are on the 680News story from 3 hrs ago, titled Former White House press secretary Josh Earnest joins NBC. In it, 680News reports that:

Former White House Press Secretary Josh Earnest has joined NBC News as an analyst, making his debut Monday on the "Today" show. Earnest was the last of former President Barack Obama's press secretaries, serving in the role from 2014 until the end of Obama's presidency.

