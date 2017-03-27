Former White House press secretary Josh Earnest joins NBC
Former White House Press Secretary Josh Earnest has joined NBC News as an analyst, making his debut Monday on the "Today" show.
Former White House Press Secretary Josh Earnest has joined NBC News as an analyst, making his debut Monday on the "Today" show. Earnest was the last of former President Barack Obama's press secretaries, serving in the role from 2014 until the end of Obama's presidency.
“Watching The Children Rant”
Since: Feb 17
727
Location hidden
#1 3 hrs ago
Gosh, who would have thought a fake news outlet hiring a chronic liar and mouth piece for the Liar of the Year.
