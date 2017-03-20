Former Texas congressman accused of t...

Former Texas congressman accused of taking charity's money

" Former Texas Rep. Steve Stockman, who invited rocker Ted Nugent to President Barack Obama's 2013 State of the Union address, is accused of spending money meant for charity on himself and contributions to his campaign. Stockman, a Republican who served two stints in the U.S. House, is charged with conspiracy to make conduit contributions and false statements.

doG mDaden Hloy ptiiSr

London, KY

#2 1 hr ago
REWARD THEM GREEDY PIGS SOME MORE GOD!!! That's right God, why don't you spoil them rotten some more God? About like you God, you merciful wh*re!!! SPOIL THEM SOME MORE GOD, since you want to anyway. Make them incorrigible God, THEIR BLOOD WILL BE UPON YOUR STUPID ASS HEAD THEN GOD!!!
