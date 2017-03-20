There are on the The New Zealand Herald story from 10 hrs ago, titled Former Texas congressman accused of taking charity's money. In it, The New Zealand Herald reports that:

" Former Texas Rep. Steve Stockman, who invited rocker Ted Nugent to President Barack Obama's 2013 State of the Union address, is accused of spending money meant for charity on himself and contributions to his campaign. Stockman, a Republican who served two stints in the U.S. House, is charged with conspiracy to make conduit contributions and false statements.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at The New Zealand Herald.