Former DNI James Clapper says Trump claim of wiretap is false

There are 43 comments on the The Star Press story from 18 hrs ago, titled Former DNI James Clapper says Trump claim of wiretap is false.

Former DNI James Clapper says Trump claim of wiretap is false Trump's accusation of Obama wiretap at Trump Tower is disputed Check out this story on thestarpress.com: http://usat.ly/2n2Vfp8 James Clapper, the former director of national intelligence, says there was no court order to monitor Donald Trump's phones. WASHINGTON - Former Director of National Intelligence James R. Clapper said Sunday he would have known and that there were no wiretaps at Trump Tower or against Donald Trump or his campaign during his tenure.

SirPrize

“Yeah, but...”

Since: Sep 11

5,352

MILKY WAY

#1 15 hrs ago
More fake news from the alt-left propaganda machine.
Clapper is an admitted liar.

Judged:

3

3

2

Sandra

Deer Park, TX

#2 15 hrs ago
SirPrize wrote:
More fake news from the alt-left propaganda machine.
Clapper is an admitted liar.
One thing for certain....Clapper is lying or Trump is lying. Now, which is it?

Judged:

2

1

1

SirPrize

“Yeah, but...”

Since: Sep 11

5,352

MILKY WAY

#3 14 hrs ago
Sandra wrote:
<quoted text>One thing for certain....Clapper is lying or Trump is lying. Now, which is it?
Easy.
Clapper has already admitted he lied to Congress.

On the other hand, if we choose to believe that Trump is lying we have to determine
Who authorized the recording of Flynn's private telephone conversations, and why?

Judged:

3

3

2

Cordwainer Trout

Greensburg, KY

#4 14 hrs ago
Clapper is playing Hillary Clinton type word games. The initial requested order, which was unusually denied by the FISA Court, apparently named Trump for surveillance. After rejection and in the final weeks of the Presidential campaign, Obama apparently made another request targeting Trump Tower and some of Trump's campaign workers and associates. Unless the FISA Court is compromised by Democrat Communist sleepers as are many of the Federal agencies, there should be a clear record of such requests. Clapper is lost in very old jingoistic rhetoric unfit for the Twenty-Fist Century. The modern world needs peace and cooperation between the world's super powers, not imaginary projections. Old leftovers like Clapper are now relying on the queer Democrat support because of their hatred of Russia's rebirth of Christian faith. Hillary for jail. Obama for Federal prison. Clapper for the crapper.

Judged:

4

3

3

PoliciaFederal

Lakeport, CA

#5 14 hrs ago
SirPrize wrote:
<quoted text>
Easy.
Clapper has already admitted he lied to Congress.

On the other hand, if we choose to believe that Trump is lying we have to determine
Who authorized the recording of Flynn's private telephone conversations, and why?
President Trump isn't lying.

Judged:

5

4

3

Cordwainer Trout

Greensburg, KY

#6 13 hrs ago
Obama's Police State
Mark Levin PROVES Trump Wiretapping Claims:Â‘The Evidence Is OverwhelmingÂ’#ObamaGate
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=q2eu-B5ZNPs

Judged:

4

4

3

Fcvk tRump

Madison, WI

#7 9 hrs ago
SirPrize wrote:
More fake news from the alt-left propaganda machine.
Clapper is an admitted liar.
Prove it.

Your so-called president is a liar, and you are a fool.

Judged:

3

3

2

Fcvk tRump

Madison, WI

#8 9 hrs ago
Cordwainer Trout wrote:
Obama's Police State
Mark Levin PROVES Trump Wiretapping Claims:Â‘The Evidence Is OverwhelmingÂ’#ObamaGate
ROTFLMMFAO!!

If a Frightwing radio nutjob is yelling about it on Faux "News" it MUST be true!!!

I pity your neighbors and fear greatly for their children.

Judged:

3

3

3

Just Think

Since: Apr 09

20,727

Location hidden
#9 8 hrs ago
SirPrize wrote:
More fake news from the alt-left propaganda machine.
Clapper is an admitted liar.
Yeah, yeah...every bad story about Comrade tRump is 'fake news.'

You RWNJ's are so pitiful.

Judged:

3

2

2

RushFan666

Since: Oct 14

1,146

Location hidden
#10 8 hrs ago
Cordwainer Trout wrote:
Obama's Police State
Mark Levin PROVES Trump Wiretapping Claims:Ã‚Â‘The Evidence Is OverwhelmingÃ‚Â’#ObamaGate
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v =q2eu-B5ZNPsXX
Yup, you're right.

Multiple federal agencies knew before the election that the Trump campaign was contacting nefarious individuals in Russia. There's no sense denying the truth that these people knew that Trump's people were breaking the law!

Let's the public executions begin

Judged:

2

2

2

Fcvk tRump

Madison, WI

#11 8 hrs ago
SirPrize wrote:
<quoted text>
Easy.
Clapper has already admitted he lied to Congress.

On the other hand, if we choose to believe that Trump is lying we have to determine
Who authorized the recording of Flynn's private telephone conversations, and why?
BREAKING: HIMES ADMITS TO TAPPING. "I know this will end up being sticky, but yes, I did the tapping"

https://mobile.twitter.com/jahimes/status/838...

Judged:

2

1

1

RustyS

Since: Mar 09

11,030

The Left Coast

#12 8 hrs ago
The liberals have it, the Russians hacked the elections and used Hillary to hack the Trump campaign and then she used Obama to do the wiretapping. It all makes perfect progressive sense.

Judged:

2

2

2

Horacio

Las Vegas, NV

#13 7 hrs ago
Looks like the obama admin sought a second wiretap with FISA court and got it.

While monitoring the Russians, they caught Flynn and others most likely discussing sensitive issues.

Film at 11

Judged:

2

2

1

Gravedigger

West Palm Beach, FL

#14 7 hrs ago
Like James Clapper never lies..........and this is from MSNBC!

http://www.msnbc.com/msnbc/james-clapper-chan...

"When Clapper laid out seven principles of professional ethics for the intelligence community, he said integrity became particularly important to him,Â“when I got accused of lying to congress BECAUSE OF A MISTAKE Â… I had to answer on the spot about a specific classified program in a general, unsecure setting.Â”

But last year, in an interview with NBC NewsÂ’ Andrea Mitchell, Clapper took a different approach to his tense March 2013 exchange with Oregon Sen. Ron Wyden. When Wyden, a DEMOCRAT, asked if the NSA gathers Â“any type of data at all on millions of Americans,Â” Clapper responded Â“No,Â” and Â“not wittingly.Â” After a Guardian report contradicted that statement, Clapper said he gave the Â“LEAST UNTRUTHFULÂ” response to a complicated question.

Let's face it, Americans can't believe EITHER party. Why worry about Russia when we have Democrats and Republicans ruining America and lying to us under the guise of security concerns.

The Russians are laughing.

Judged:

2

1

1

Gravedigger

West Palm Beach, FL

#15 6 hrs ago
Horacio wrote:
Looks like the obama admin sought a second wiretap with FISA court and got it.

While monitoring the Russians, they caught Flynn and others most likely discussing sensitive issues.

Film at 11
Do you think Obama would have held back information regarding any Trump collusion with Russia?! NO WAY! It would have been leaked. Nothing was found on those taps.

What the Democrats did do was to take the information and USE it to THEIR advantage.

Judged:

2

2

2

kuda

Edison, NJ

#16 6 hrs ago
Trump rant storms are nonsense aimed at distracting attention from his incompetence.

Eschew obfuscation!

Judged:

3

3

3

Mikey

Saint Paul, MN

#17 6 hrs ago
RustyS wrote:
The liberals have it, the Russians hacked the elections and used Hillary to hack the Trump campaign and then she used Obama to do the wiretapping. It all makes perfect progressive sense.
This will leak out, I would bet Obama used rogue connections in the CIA to do his wiretapping, expect more resignations to follow, I'm still wondering who was behind the illegal wire tapping of general Flynn, I suspect Trump already knows or he wouldn't have made public what he did.

Judged:

2

1

1

Fit2Serve

“Deadly Trump Virus Kills 60M ”

Since: Dec 15

3,726

California

#18 6 hrs ago
Americans over the age of 4 don't really need a James Clapper weather forecast to tell us when it's raining Trump Traitors and Alt-Right Domestic Terrorists.

The U.S.S.R. Trumptanic is a maritime disaster in search of an iceberg.

Our fruit-flavored assortment of "Deep State" dorks are all drowning in their own deep doo-doo today, because American Public Enemy #1, Mr. Don Que-Odious just jumped right into the maelstrom and dragged them all under, hoping desperately to grab media attention away from his Russian problem.

Judged:

2

1

1

CodeTalker

“Watching The Children Rant”

Since: Feb 17

332

Location hidden
#19 6 hrs ago
RushFan666 wrote:
<quoted text>

Yup, you're right.

Multiple federal agencies knew before the election that the Trump campaign was contacting nefarious individuals in Russia. There's no sense denying the truth that these people knew that Trump's people were breaking the law!

Let's the public executions begin
If you could only prove nefarious acts you would have at least minimal credibility, but alas poor Yoric it will never be.

Judged:

2

2

2

CodeTalker

“Watching The Children Rant”

Since: Feb 17

332

Location hidden
#20 6 hrs ago
Fit2Serve wrote:
Americans over the age of 4 don't really need a James Clapper weather forecast to tell us when it's raining Trump Traitors and Alt-Right Domestic Terrorists.

The U.S.S.R. Trumptanic is a maritime disaster in search of an iceberg.

Our fruit-flavored assortment of "Deep State" dorks are all drowning in their own deep doo-doo today, because American Public Enemy #1, Mr. Don Que-Odious just jumped right into the maelstrom and dragged them all under, hoping desperately to grab media attention away from his Russian problem.
Maybe your handler can give you some proof about Trump. We do have plenty on Hillary, Schumer, Pelosi and most liberal mouth pieces.

Judged:

2

2

2

