For US attorneys spared in purge, a l...

For US attorneys spared in purge, a lame-duck period begins

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: The Decatur Daily

Ousted in a purge of President Barack Obama appointees, U.S. Attorney Deirdre Daly spent the weekend clearing out her office, receiving calls from well-wishers and making tearful farewells. Then, on Sunday night, she learned she would be staying.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Decatur Daily.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

US News Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09) 4 min District 1 238,971
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 11 min Patriot 1,506,685
News Pope Francis 'urges parents to have fewer child... 13 min Cordwainer Trout 2
News Cops' disastrous JonBenet mistake 13 min Steve Eller 59
News Trump Accuses Obama of Tapping Phones During El... 14 min Lawrence Wolf 609
News Trump's first budget boosts military, cuts dome... 18 min VorenusI 52
News Oklahoma state senator found with boy in motel ... 21 min Cordwainer Trout 4
News Marco Rubio criticized Snoop Dogg for shooting ... 1 hr Trump your President 116
News Native Hawaiian federal judge halts revised tra... 2 hr Trump your President 114
See all US News Discussions

Find what you want!

Search US News Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Mexico
  4. North Korea
  5. Ireland
  1. Health Care
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Iran
  4. Syria
  5. Northern Ireland
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 27,178 • Total comments across all topics: 279,602,146

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC