Flynn's offer of cooperation in exchange for immunity is rebuffed
Congressional investigators have rebuffed former US national security adviser Michael Flynn's offer of cooperation in exchange for immunity from prosecution. Members of the Senate intelligence committee decided it is too early in their probe of Russia connections to discuss a deal.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Andover Advertiser.
Add your comments below
US News Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'Free Kim Davis': This is just what gay rights ... (Sep '15)
|3 min
|Just Think
|25,331
|Poll: Most disapprove of Trump, except on economy
|13 min
|RuffnReddy
|18
|Comey: FBI probing links between Russia, Trump ...
|15 min
|Trooff
|430
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|29 min
|Grey Ghost
|1,510,936
|US senator warns of Russian interference in Fre...
|31 min
|spud
|92
|Florida woman wins $590.5m Powerball jackpot (May '13)
|42 min
|Iphonemodest552
|125
|'Fox News Sunday' to Host Kentucky Senate Debate (Oct '10)
|1 hr
|Just call me Abe 3
|263,052
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|1 hr
|Dr Guru
|239,867
|Trump's repeated claim that he won a 'landslide...
|4 hr
|Repukkkes R Dumb
|7,606
Find what you want!
Search US News Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC