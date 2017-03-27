Flynn's offer of cooperation in excha...

Flynn's offer of cooperation in exchange for immunity is rebuffed

Read more: Andover Advertiser

Congressional investigators have rebuffed former US national security adviser Michael Flynn's offer of cooperation in exchange for immunity from prosecution. Members of the Senate intelligence committee decided it is too early in their probe of Russia connections to discuss a deal.

