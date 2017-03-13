Few clues on how a Justice Gorsuch wo...

Few clues on how a Justice Gorsuch would vote on immigration

There are 2 comments on the WTOC-TV Savannah story from 7 hrs ago, titled Few clues on how a Justice Gorsuch would vote on immigration. In it, WTOC-TV Savannah reports that:

The Trump administration's ... . FILE - In this Feb. 19, 2017 file photo, people carry posters during a rally against President Donald Trump's executive order banning travel from seven Muslim-majority nations, in New York's Times Square.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at WTOC-TV Savannah.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

CodeTalker

“Watching The Children Rant”

Since: Feb 17

470

Location hidden
#1 4 hrs ago
How about he just follow the constitution as all of them are SUPPOSED to do, but don't.

Judged:

2

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

BHM5267

“4 years of Libs in agony!”

Since: Jan 11

1,387

Lake Geneva, WI

#2 3 hrs ago
How about we follow the G-damn law then there'd be no worrying about how he'd "vote".

Judged:

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

US News Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 3 min flack 1,505,923
News Illinois Congressman Handcuffed After Refusing ... 4 min Mikey 22
News Senate confirms Trump pick to head Medicare and... 5 min Retribution 10
News White House appears to soften Trumpa s claim on... 6 min Pooper Scooper 1
News Texas border residents mixed over whether they ... 6 min spud 66
News Top Saudi prince to meet Trump in White House v... 7 min Frogface Kate 19
News Trump Accuses Obama of Tapping Phones During El... 7 min swampmudd 573
News BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09) 10 min Julia 238,827
News Global backlash grows against Trump's immigrati... 18 min valerie 3,119
News Americans oppose bathroom laws limiting transge... 54 min Imprtnrd 144
See all US News Discussions

Find what you want!

Search US News Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Zimbabwe
  2. South Korea
  3. Ireland
  4. Egypt
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,633 • Total comments across all topics: 279,541,671

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC