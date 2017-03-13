Few clues on how a Justice Gorsuch would vote on immigration
There are 2 comments on the WTOC-TV Savannah story from 7 hrs ago, titled Few clues on how a Justice Gorsuch would vote on immigration. In it, WTOC-TV Savannah reports that:
The Trump administration's ... . FILE - In this Feb. 19, 2017 file photo, people carry posters during a rally against President Donald Trump's executive order banning travel from seven Muslim-majority nations, in New York's Times Square.
Read more at WTOC-TV Savannah.
“Watching The Children Rant”
How about he just follow the constitution as all of them are SUPPOSED to do, but don't.
“4 years of Libs in agony!”
How about we follow the G-damn law then there'd be no worrying about how he'd "vote".
