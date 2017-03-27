Felony charges for two Californians w...

Felony charges for two Californians who secretly filmed Planned Parenthood

There are 10 comments on the The Current story from 14 hrs ago, titled Felony charges for two Californians who secretly filmed Planned Parenthood.

LOS ANGELES California prosecutors on Tuesday charged two anti-abortion activists who made undercover videos of themselves trying to buy fetal tissue from Planned Parenthood with 15 felonies, saying they invaded the privacy of medical providers by filming without consent. State Attorney General Xavier Becerra announced the charges against David Daleiden of Davis and Sandra Merritt of San Jose.

Cordwainer Trout

Campbellsville, KY

#1 13 hrs ago
This shows the sick, depraved nature of the committed Democrat Communist mindset. Embarrassed by the exposure of their inhuman support of marketing body parts of the innocent lives they've killed for convenience, they turn around to harass and prosecute those exposing their inhumanity. Seldom in history have we seen such arrogance and abuse of jurisprudence, but other similar political States have not only defined certain humans as less than human, but also used manufactured, fake ethics to harass those crying for humanity.

These "prosecutors" should be charged with Federal hate crimes.

Jedimaster of All

“TRUST ME I AM A ”

Since: Mar 17

42

JEDI MASTER

#2 12 hrs ago
Not to worry. SCOTUS will laugh at them or Trump will pardon them and Planned Parenthood will be defunded and abortion curtailed.

anonymous

New York, NY

#3 9 hrs ago
Yeah. I can imagine legal issues, but privacy isn't one of them. It's not like the Liberal government ever worried about privacy for the rest of us.

Coulter Geist

Silver Spring, MD

#4 7 hrs ago
Breitbart sued

RustyS

Since: Mar 09

11,116

The Left Coast

#5 7 hrs ago
Well nobody likes seeing dead baby parts.

BHM5267

“4 years of Libs in agony!”

Since: Jan 11

1,462

Lake Geneva, WI

#7 5 hrs ago
Wow, someone proves that some of the folks at PP are unscrupulous POS's and the person who came up with the proof is a criminal?

Selling baby parts = OK

Filming someone selling baby parts = Felony

And people wonder why many don't trust the system....

kuda

Edison, NJ

#8 4 hrs ago
<<LOS ANGELES – California prosecutors on Tuesday charged two anti-abortion activists who made undercover videos of themselves trying to buy fetal tissue from Planned Parenthood with 15 felonies, saying they invaded the privacy of medical providers by filming without consent. State Attorney General Xavier Becerra announced the charges against David Daleiden of Davis and Sandra Merritt of San Jose. The two operate the Center for Medical Progress, which has an Irvine mailing address. >>

The irony here is their clinic's name in view of their stance against access to fetal tissue for stem cell research, the crucial key to treatment advances in modern medicine. One can only be amazed by their ignorance about the subject, and by their decision to insult Planned Parenthood by targeting it for blaming it engaging in criminal activity (selling its patients' fetal tissue) and violating its medical practice privacy.

It would better serve California to shutter the so-called Center for Medical Progress and ban Daleiden and Merritt from medical practice -- and to fully support Planned Parenthood for the invaluable medical services it provides.

BHM5267

“4 years of Libs in agony!”

Since: Jan 11

1,462

Lake Geneva, WI

#9 4 hrs ago
Anyone want to bet that if the two guys had done the same thing to some "big business" or "evil corporation" that these same lefties would be hailing them as "whistle blowers" and NOT felons.....

ffj

Brooklyn, NY

#10 3 hrs ago
Wow, there's an embarrassing level of stupidity in all the posts above.

BHM5267

“4 years of Libs in agony!”

Since: Jan 11

1,462

Lake Geneva, WI

#11 2 hrs ago
ffj wrote:
Wow, there's an embarrassing level of stupidity in all the posts above.
Coming from someone who added absolutely NOTHING to the conversation......

