There are on the Brandon Sun story from 13 hrs ago, titled Federal surveys trim LGBT questions, alarming advocates. In it, Brandon Sun reports that:

Combined with the withdrawal of another planned survey evaluating the effectiveness of a homelessness project for lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender youth, the moves have alarmed watchdogs who worry they may point to a manipulation of government data collection to serve the ideology of a government they view as hostile to their causes. "In an age when LGBT rights are such a part of the national discussion, the Trump administration is choosing to not only ignore us but erase us from the discussion," said Laura Durso, vice-president of the LGBT Research and Communications Project at the Center for American Progress, a non-profit liberal advocacy group.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Brandon Sun.