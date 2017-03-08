There are on the Calhoun Times story from 11 hrs ago, titled Federal judges find Texas gerrymandered maps on racial lines. In it, Calhoun Times reports that:

Federal judges found more problems in Texas' voting rights laws, ruling that Republicans racially gerrymandered some congressional districts to weaken the growing electoral power of minorities, who former President Barack Obama set out to protect at the ballot box before leaving office.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Calhoun Times.