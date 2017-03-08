Federal judges find Texas gerrymander...

Federal judges find Texas gerrymandered maps on racial lines

Federal judges found more problems in Texas' voting rights laws, ruling that Republicans racially gerrymandered some congressional districts to weaken the growing electoral power of minorities, who former President Barack Obama set out to protect at the ballot box before leaving office.

Ms Sassy

Paris, TN

#1 1 hr ago
'Bout time! Now, if the OTHER States' Federal Judges would Rule the same way, maybe we won't wind up with ANOTHER COMMUNIST TRAITOR in our Oval Office, after Trump's ONE TERM is over...and we can get our Democracy, back!

Pete

Jonesborough, TN

#2 55 min ago
Ms Sassy wrote:
'Bout time! Now, if the OTHER States' Federal Judges would Rule the same way, maybe we won't wind up with ANOTHER COMMUNIST TRAITOR in our Oval Office, after Trump's ONE TERM is over...and we can get our Democracy, back!
Ok Tex, why would you even worry about getting what you deem "your" democracy back when you don't even bother to vote? You would rather sit in your shed sitting on a ragged old sofa smoking cigarettes, drinking booze and eating Oscar Meyer not moving a muscle rather than taking any initiative to stand up, walk out of your rotten front door, and getting in your heap of a car to go vote. It simply isn't worth the effort to you. You don't possess the initiative for anything. You were a failure of a parent and a failure of an employee. You're simply a failure, aka a loser, aka a bottom feeder. You mean absolutely nothing to anything. You are a clump of carbon mass taking up space and wasting air, that's it.

