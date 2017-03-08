Fearful immigrants are offered anti-deportation training
There are 23 comments on the WTVG-TV Toledo story from 16 hrs ago, titled Fearful immigrants are offered anti-deportation training. In it, WTVG-TV Toledo reports that:
Don't open the front door if immigration officials knock. If you are taken into custody, tell them your name and nothing else.
Since: Aug 11
11,997
Location hidden
#1 18 hrs ago
since they want to pull this time for trump and session to go after all who are helping illegal aliens as well. no reason to be nice any more to those who aid abet harbor and shield also a great time to do to mexico what obama did with russia, kick out all their diplomats we do not need them here.
“Rico's Are Everywhere”
Since: Dec 09
20,505
#2 17 hrs ago
Well illegals may be in fear now and likely increased number of deportations for now so the anti illegals can enjoy the drama (which is long over due) but this will definitely force much of the Hispanic vote, Illegals and their sympathizers to vote against Trump and Republicans come next election.
It's just how politics go.
#3 17 hrs ago
So, you POS, you just admitted illegal alien wet backs vote. Do you want to recant? I absolutely LOVE the blank look on their faces when ICE takes them away. LOVE. I question why ICE is carrying night sticks when they don't use them to beat wet backs. Waste of taxpayer money, don't you think?
#4 15 hrs ago
I'm glad you finally admit that illegal aliens are voting, Qdog. Ship them out and require a picture ID to vote. That ought to do away with most of our current electoral corruption. It'll also do away with a lot of Democratic representatives.
Since: Aug 11
11,997
Location hidden
#5 15 hrs ago
depends on if trump comes through for citizens or not. of he is able to fix all the damage done by the left he will get reelected,if he fails to come through he will be voted out. many voted for him on his stance against illegal immigration,he is also trying to lower over all legal immigration as well since it to have been hurting citizens.
just because a citizen who happens to be hispanic does not mean they support illegal aliens ,most put country first unlike the la raza types. what trump is trying to do will help citizens on immigration which effects minorities the hardest,it will make him more popular unless he fails to put in place what is best for citizens .
he will have an uphill battle from both sides, one wants cheap imported labor the other wants votes
#6 14 hrs ago
Don't worry, my man. He's going to do just fine. He's already slowed the illegal invasion on our southern border. He's not afraid to deport those already here either. He's bringing back jobs. Just judging by the unhinged reaction of the MSM, you can assume he's doing really good. I'm more than happy so far. Viva Trump. Best President since Eisenhower.
“Is that all you've got?”
Since: Jun 10
36,912
Location hidden
#7 13 hrs ago
Like elderly ladies at the voting booths are going to turn away fake ID users?
Funny how it's only been the criminals who are against voter IDs.
#8 12 hrs ago
REALLY ?? HISPANICS WILL VOTE AGAIN FOR PRESIDENT TRUMP for a 2nd term........his love for our country is what appealed to the citizens and THEY WILL KEEP HIM IN 0FFICE as long as possible ! have no fear we put him up there and WE WANT TO KEEP HIM for two terms, the sooner you get this through that hollow skull of yours the sooner you will learn to accept it ......GOT IT ? good.......NEXT !
“Rico's Are Everywhere”
Since: Dec 09
20,505
#9 11 hrs ago
If I said they didn't, I'd have to hear bigots like you cry that they do. Moreover, what's going on right now with the heat being on illegals only gives illegals more incentive to illegally vote. After all, it's not lIke there's any real way to tell because voter fraud occurs under both Republicans and Democrats.
“Rico's Are Everywhere”
Since: Dec 09
20,505
#10 11 hrs ago
Trump won via the southern strategy. After 8 years of a black president and bigots feeling like America isn't white enough no more is the absolute reason why Trump won.
Your hatred for minorities is a manifest proof to what I say.
Right now Republicans are reminding America why they shouldn't vote Republican in the next election.
So enjoy running your ignorant mouth, Democrats will make sure that Trump is a one term president.
Since: Aug 11
11,997
Location hidden
#11 11 hrs ago
we will see what happens.though it looks like then dems are done and down for the count as we watch them in panic mode blaming pointing fingers while it is all them who have turned on the country and her citizens. they have proven to not be loyal to country or citizens,they went against citizens and proven by support of illegal aliens
#12 9 hrs ago
Did it turn out that Hillary Clinton was not white?
“Rico's Are Everywhere”
Since: Dec 09
20,505
#13 7 hrs ago
Voter ID laws do nothing for vote by mail.
“Rico's Are Everywhere”
Since: Dec 09
20,505
#14 7 hrs ago
What you're saying has no bearing on what I previously posted
#15 7 hrs ago
Bring your head out your F sneatch will get you no matter what will ship you there to that scam Putin you belong there and not here
#16 7 hrs ago
Are you people sick or what don't you see what this monkey president has done or his general done register as a foreign agent and you still talking shut
“Rico's Are Everywhere”
Since: Dec 09
20,505
#17 7 hrs ago
Trumps agenda against illegal immigration is a dog and pony show. He doesn't even have to build a wall and he will have most Americans believing he got rid of every single illegal in the USA.
Republicans are already laughing at Trump's notion that Mexico will pay for the wall. Mitch McConnell even stated that Mexico isn't paying for the wall.
As of now, Illegals are being deported at the same rate as they were under Obama so all the right wing media hyperbole about how there's a huge drop in illegal immigration numbers is moot.
#18 7 hrs ago
Am proud of you finally someone understand what's going on . Friend now we have someone which it's a embarrassing to this country to have as a leader sneatch abuser mental hypocrite with losers round him champion of the Wall Street big thugs
#19 7 hrs ago
What ICE you are talking about , ICE it's not a police . Ice it's not a gestapo . Stop your nonsense talk . You are just like everyone also . No one needs your attention or opinion
#20 7 hrs ago
What president , are you stupid or what , he is a sneatch , his general admites foreign agent , he doesn't show his taxes , he run scam university , he said grub woman by the Pusey , he married three times , he worked with Rrusians , he build he's buildings with illegal polish immigrants , he run porno magazine , are you ok friend , this is what president looks
